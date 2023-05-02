

Air Astra opens sales office at Uttara



"I feel very happy to be present at this event of Air Astra. The airline's specialty is its vibrant look and premium service. I hope they will continue to serve passengers through their service and safe flight operations," a press release issued in this regard quoted Zahid Hasan as saying.



The opening of the new sales office is a significant step for Air Astra in expanding its outreach to valued customers and trade partners across the country. Passengers can now purchase tickets directly from the sales office in addition to the website and apps. All other facilities such as ticket cancellation, refund, and change of flight time will also be available at the Uttara sales office.



Air Astra will soon be introducing an attractive package of air tickets to Cox's Bazar with hotels, which can be purchased from the new sales office. Currently, the airline operates 10 daily flights on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka, Dhaka-Chittagong-Dhaka, and Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka routes. The airline will also be launching flights on the Dhaka-Saidpur-Dhaka route soon.



Air Astra operates a fleet of 3x modern French-built ATR72-600 aircraft configured with 70 seats. It is the most modern turboprop aircraft in the world today with enhanced safety and reliability features. The airline prioritizes safety above all other operational objectives and have undertaken the initiatives to become the first private airline to achieve IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) recognition within the first year of operations.



