Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 May, 2023, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Air Astra opens sales office at Uttara

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Business Desk

Air Astra opens sales office at Uttara

Air Astra opens sales office at Uttara

Air Astra - the country's newest commercial airline in passenger service on Sunday opened its first sales office at Uttara in Dhaka, inaugurated by National award-winning actor Zahid Hasan along with Air Astra CEO Imran Asif and other officials of Air Astra.

"I feel very happy to be present at this event of Air Astra. The airline's specialty is its vibrant look and premium service. I hope they will continue to serve passengers through their service and safe flight operations," a press release issued in this regard quoted Zahid Hasan as saying.

The opening of the new sales office is a significant step for Air Astra in expanding its outreach to valued customers and trade partners across the country. Passengers can now purchase tickets directly from the sales office in addition to the website and apps. All other facilities such as ticket cancellation, refund, and change of flight time will also be available at the Uttara sales office.

Air Astra will soon be introducing an attractive package of air tickets to Cox's Bazar with hotels, which can be purchased from the new sales office. Currently, the airline operates 10 daily flights on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka, Dhaka-Chittagong-Dhaka, and Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka routes. The airline will also be launching flights on the Dhaka-Saidpur-Dhaka route soon.

Air Astra operates a fleet of 3x modern French-built ATR72-600 aircraft configured with 70 seats. It is the most modern turboprop aircraft in the world today with enhanced safety and reliability features. The airline prioritizes safety above all other operational objectives and have undertaken the initiatives to become the first private airline to achieve IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) recognition within the first year of operations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India is now Europe’s largest supplier of refined fuels
Nagad to disburse allowances from PM’s welfare fund
Business execs underscore conservation of environment, natural resources
Stocks halt 10-day rising streak on profit taking
Energypac wins JAC Digital Marketing Partner Award
Banks, NBFIs asked to patronise Sukuk bond trading
Taiwan records 2nd straight GDP contraction, biggest since 2009
US-Bangla Airlines offers travel packages


Latest News
DSA in Bangladesh is much better than in Western countries: PM
Pabna road mishap leaves two dead
Leaders among 6 BNP men sent to jail in Sirajganj
Blood-stained body recovered from grass field
Bangladesh's development experience can inspire other countries: WB President
Gangster accused in Delhi court shootout killed by rivals in Tihar jail
Krishak League harvests farmers' paddy in Netrakona
355 killed during Eid-ul-Fitr, 21.1pc less than previous year
6 sentenced to death in Cumilla college teacher murder
5 CoU students to get Prime Minister Gold Medal
Most Read News
21 burnt in Gazipur factory gas line explosion
3 family members among 8 burnt in Dhaka
Let's work together for bright future, PM tells World Bank
Father, son among three killed in motorcycle collision
Jubo League leader gunned down
Miscreants hurl stone at metro train, window damaged
Saudi Arabia introduces e-visa
PM seeks WB support for Bangladesh's smooth transition
Japanese 'Manga' comic book on Bangabandhu unveiled in Japan
Prof Imtiaz now barred from academic activities at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft