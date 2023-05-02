

1800 farmers get AB Bank smart agri loan at Kasba



The programme was organized at Kasba T. Ali Degree College, Brahmanbaria recently.



Anisul Huq, MP, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, People's Republic of Bangladesh was present as chief guest, says a press release.



Md. Rashedul Qaiser Bhuiyan Jibon, Upazila Chairman, General Secretary, Awami League, Kasba, Mohammad Amimul Ahsan Khan, Kasba Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Md. Golam Hakkani, Mayor, Kasba Municipality, Md. Monir Hossain, Vice Chairman, Kasba Upazila, Farhana Siddique, Female Vice Chairman, Kasba Upazila, M.A Aziz, Member, Zilla Parishad, Brahmanbaria, Hazera Begum, Kasba Upazila Agriculture Officer were present as special guests with Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presiding.



Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.



"Bangabandhu in our spirit, Bangladesh above all", said Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, AB Bank Ltd.



