Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 May, 2023, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Singapore should avoid economic contraction: PM Lee

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

SINGAPORE, April 30: Singapore is expected to post slower economic growth this year but it "should avoid an outright contraction", Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Sunday.

The Southeast Asian city-state's economic performance is often seen as a barometer of the global environment because of its reliance on trade with the rest of the world.

The financial centre also has one of the busiest ports in the world which serves as a key link between Asia and the rest of the world.

In his annual May Day message, Lee said there is hope inflation will let up in the second half of the year and that retrenchment numbers "remain manageable".

"But our external environment remains volatile, fraught with serious geopolitical tensions," Lee warned, pointing to the risk of recession in the West, where interest rates continue to be hiked to tame inflation.

"The multilateral trading system is being progressively undermined by growing nationalist and protectionist sentiments, affecting international trade and cooperation."

Singapore's economy expanded 3.6 percent in 2022, slowing from the 8.9 percent growth in 2021.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India is now Europe’s largest supplier of refined fuels
Nagad to disburse allowances from PM’s welfare fund
Business execs underscore conservation of environment, natural resources
Stocks halt 10-day rising streak on profit taking
Energypac wins JAC Digital Marketing Partner Award
Banks, NBFIs asked to patronise Sukuk bond trading
Taiwan records 2nd straight GDP contraction, biggest since 2009
US-Bangla Airlines offers travel packages


Latest News
DSA in Bangladesh is much better than in Western countries: PM
Pabna road mishap leaves two dead
Leaders among 6 BNP men sent to jail in Sirajganj
Blood-stained body recovered from grass field
Bangladesh's development experience can inspire other countries: WB President
Gangster accused in Delhi court shootout killed by rivals in Tihar jail
Krishak League harvests farmers' paddy in Netrakona
355 killed during Eid-ul-Fitr, 21.1pc less than previous year
6 sentenced to death in Cumilla college teacher murder
5 CoU students to get Prime Minister Gold Medal
Most Read News
21 burnt in Gazipur factory gas line explosion
3 family members among 8 burnt in Dhaka
Let's work together for bright future, PM tells World Bank
Father, son among three killed in motorcycle collision
Jubo League leader gunned down
Miscreants hurl stone at metro train, window damaged
Saudi Arabia introduces e-visa
PM seeks WB support for Bangladesh's smooth transition
Japanese 'Manga' comic book on Bangabandhu unveiled in Japan
Prof Imtiaz now barred from academic activities at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft