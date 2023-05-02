MTB wins Wholesale Banking Award

International Business Magazine has named Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) as "Best in Wholesale Banking in Bangladesh 2023" for its outstanding performance, innovation, and commitment to customer service.



This award is a testament to MTB's commitment to providing innovative and reliable financial solutions to businesses and institutions while maintaining superior customer satisfaction, says a press release.



"We are truly honored to receive this recognition, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Wholesale Banking team," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of MTB. "At MTB, we always put our clients first and strive for excellence in everything we do. This award reaffirms our position as a leading bank in Bangladesh and inspires us to continue providing exceptional financial solutions to clients of all strata."



MTB's unwavering commitment to its wholesale banking clients and institutions has been acknowledged by the industry, solidifying its position as a reliable financial partner for its valued customers. The bank will continue to prioritize the needs of its clients and strive for excellence in all its endeavors while maintaining the highest ethical standards.



