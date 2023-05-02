Spain to invest 1.3b euros in vocational training

MADRID, April 30: Spain will invest 1.3 billion euros ($1.43 billion) in vocational training to fight youth unemployment, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday.



The measure will create 824 new training centres for digital skills, 45,000 vocational training places and 1,500 classrooms for technology and entrepreneurship, he said.



It will be approved at a cabinet meet next week he added, during a Socialist party event in the northern city of Pamplona.



Boosting vocational training is the best way to reduce youth unemployment "which remains one of the main ills of our labour market," Sanchez said.



"We are creating more and better jobs," he added.



The new investment joins the 6.6 billion euros already invested in this area since this government was sworn in for a second term in January 2020, the prime minister added. AFP



