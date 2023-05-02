Video
Bank Asia approves 15pc cash dividend

Published : Monday, 1 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Business Desk

Bank Asia Ltd approved 15 per cent cash dividend for the year 2022 at its 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually on Sunday.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

In the beginning of the AGM, one minute of silence was observed to pay tribute to the bank's Lead Sponsor and Founder late A. Rouf Chowdhury. Chowdhury passed away on 18th February 2023, says a press release.

Mohd. Safwan Choudhury, Vice Chairman,  Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Executive Committee,  Dilwar H Choudhury, Chairman of the Board Audit Committee,  M. A. Baqui Khalily, Chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee,  Enam Chowdhury, Ms. Romana Rouf Chowdhury,  Ashraful Haq Chowdhury,  Md. Abul Quasem,  Helal Ahmed Chowdhury and  Nafees Khundker, Directors of the bank,  Adil Chowdhury, President and Managing Director,  S. M. Anisuzzman, Company Secretary along with other senior officials and a large number of shareholders joined the AGM. The shareholders expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the bank and approved the accounts for the year 2022.


