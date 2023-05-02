

Air Astra joins Dhaka Travel Mart 2023 as title sponsor



Organized by the leading travel and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor, the fair will be held from May 18 to 20, 2023 at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka, says a press release.



Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, the Bangladesh Monitor and Imran Asif, Chief Executive Officer, Air Astra signed the title sponsorship agreement at the latter's office in Dhaka on Sunday. Senior officials from both organizations were present.



Speaking on the occasion, Kazi Wahidul Alam said, "We are delighted to have Air Astra by our side in organizing the upcoming Dhaka Travel Mart. This time, we have received an unprecedented response from the participants from home and abroad. Over the years, this popular fair has been able to establish itself as a unique platform for direct interaction between the service providers and the customers in the travel and tourism sector."



Imran Asif in his speech said, "Air Astra started its journey last year with the objective of setting a new benchmark of quality air travel. We are proud to be associated with the most popular travel and tourism extravaganza in the country. The fair is expected to give us the opportunity to let all know about our strong and committed presence in the industry. We will be offering exciting fares for the visitors during the fair."



Dhaka Travel Mart 2023 will bring together different airlines, national tourism organizations, tour operators, hospitality properties, travel agencies, OTAs, and others related to the industry. The participants will showcase their products and services in over 100 stalls and pavilions. Exhibitors will offer new products and exciting discounts on their products and services.



The youngest private sector carrier of the country Air Astra has joined the upcoming eighteenth international tourism fair 'Dhaka Travel Mart 2023' as the Title Sponsor.Organized by the leading travel and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor, the fair will be held from May 18 to 20, 2023 at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka, says a press release.Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, the Bangladesh Monitor and Imran Asif, Chief Executive Officer, Air Astra signed the title sponsorship agreement at the latter's office in Dhaka on Sunday. Senior officials from both organizations were present.Speaking on the occasion, Kazi Wahidul Alam said, "We are delighted to have Air Astra by our side in organizing the upcoming Dhaka Travel Mart. This time, we have received an unprecedented response from the participants from home and abroad. Over the years, this popular fair has been able to establish itself as a unique platform for direct interaction between the service providers and the customers in the travel and tourism sector."Imran Asif in his speech said, "Air Astra started its journey last year with the objective of setting a new benchmark of quality air travel. We are proud to be associated with the most popular travel and tourism extravaganza in the country. The fair is expected to give us the opportunity to let all know about our strong and committed presence in the industry. We will be offering exciting fares for the visitors during the fair."Dhaka Travel Mart 2023 will bring together different airlines, national tourism organizations, tour operators, hospitality properties, travel agencies, OTAs, and others related to the industry. The participants will showcase their products and services in over 100 stalls and pavilions. Exhibitors will offer new products and exciting discounts on their products and services.