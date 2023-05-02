

MBL holds training on cash management



A total of 141 officials from various branches and upashakhas of the bank attended the programme both physically and through virtual platform, says a press release.



Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Chief Financial Officer of the bank inaugurated the training. He advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines related to cash management in discharging their assigned responsibilities.



He also emphasized on meticulously adhering with the process & techniques of detection and disposal of forge notes. Md. Enayet Ullah, EVP and Head of ICC division of MBL along with the MBTI faculties conducted the sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.



Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) organised a training programme on 'Cash Management : Sorting and Binding of Mutilated Notes and Detection and Disposal of Forge Notes' recently.A total of 141 officials from various branches and upashakhas of the bank attended the programme both physically and through virtual platform, says a press release.Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Chief Financial Officer of the bank inaugurated the training. He advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines related to cash management in discharging their assigned responsibilities.He also emphasized on meticulously adhering with the process & techniques of detection and disposal of forge notes. Md. Enayet Ullah, EVP and Head of ICC division of MBL along with the MBTI faculties conducted the sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.