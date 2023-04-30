Construction works of 150-bed burn unit likely to begin in May

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 29: The construction works of the international standard and modern 150-bed specialised burn unit is expected to begin in May in CMCH compound.



"The preparation for Development Project Proposal (DPP) has already been completed and it will be submitted for approval this week," Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan, Director of CMCH told the Daily Observer on Saturday.



He said, the Chinese experts have been working relentlessly for beginning the construction works as soon as possible.



Earlier, an agreement between the Chinese government and the Ministry of Health of Bangladesh was signed in this connection.



The lands selected by the visiting Chinese team have already been cleared which was occupied by the people illegally.



"Over an area of 36,000 square feet of land should be handed over to the Chinese team," he said.



"The Chinese government is interested to construct the specialised burn unit of a six-storey building of 96,000 square feet having 16,000 square feet in each floor," Shamim Ahsan said.



The unit will contain 10 ICUs and 25 HDUs.



The specialised burn unit will be used as a referral hospital for four crore people of the Chattogram Division for burn and plastic surgery.



The proposed specialised unit is expected to facilitate the treatment of burn patients from nine districts of Chattogram Division, which is home to some four crore people. Currently, they largely depend on the 26-bed burn unit of the CMCH.



The specialised burn unit will have infection control measures, dedicated operation theatres and ICUs, which, in conjunction, will be able to provide international-quality services.



The delegation of five members of the Chinese government include an architect, chief of the delegation, air-condition and ventilation engineers, electrical engineers, translators and geological engineers.



CMCH Director told the Daily Observer that the CMCH only public and referral hospital for more than 40 million populations of the 11 districts of Chattogram Division has been upgraded into 2,200 bed hospital from 1313 bed one in June last year.



In this connection, the Minstry of Health already sent a letter to the Director of CMCH.



With the increase of bed numbers, two more new buildings will be built for accommodation of additional numbers of patients, he said.



The Chattogram Medical College Hospital started its functions in 1969 to cater to the demands of the inhabitants of the then greater Chattogram Division including the Sylhet with a capacity of only 500 beds.



The eleven districts of the division which cover for the CMCH are Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Banderban, Rangamati, Khagrachari, Noakhali, Feni, Luxmipur, Comilla, Chandpur and Brahmanbaria.



Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan said that the total numbers of bed as per government order are 1,313.



"But we are to provide treatment to more than 3,000 every day. So, the rest of the patients are taking treatment in the floor for shortage of beds," he added.



"With the construction of a specialised burn unit in Chattogram, the residents of this division will be immensely befitted," CMCH Director hoped.



Only 26 beds for the burn patients in CMCH are not sufficient for a large number of populations of the division, he said.