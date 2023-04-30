Video
'Death zone' queues feared on Everest

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

KATHMANDU, Apr 29:  A record number of mountaineers expected on Mount Everest during the current spring climbing season has sparked fears of a traffic jam when teams make their final ascent through the "death zone" to the summit of the world's tallest peak.

Overcrowding and high numbers of relatively inexperienced climbers were cited as key factors when nine people died high up on the 8,849 metres (29,032 feet) peak in May, 2019 - during one of the deadliest seasons for years.

Anyone wanting to climb Everest by the end of May, when the weather is usually still favourable, should have obtained a Nepal government permit by the end of this month.

So far, Nepal has handed out a record 463 permits to climb Everest between March and May, beating 2021's 409.

"The challenges with more climbers on the mountain will be potential traffic jams on the climbing route, especially if the weather windows are few and far between," Garrett Madison of US based Madison Mountaineering company said in a WhatsApp message from the base camp.

"This can lead to climbers running out of oxygen and facing exhaustion/exposure in the 'death zone'," he added, referring to altitude above 8,000 metres (26,246 feet) where the air is too thin to survive for long without supplementary oxygen.

The greatest risk of delays occur at the Hillary Step, a steep 12 metre rock face, just 180 metres below the summit, putting it high in the 'death zone'.

Home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks, Nepal is often criticised by some Western climbers for allowing anyone who can pay the $11,000 fee for a permit to climb Everest - a charge the government denies.

"Many of the companies now guiding on the south side of Everest are taking climbers who have not yet developed the experience necessary to safely navigate the difficulties," said Adrian Ballinger of US-based Alpenglow Expeditions, who has moved his activities to the Chinese side.    REUTERS


