

Dhaka getting back to usual look as traffic movement picking up



The city is expected to be busier after May Day.



Although traffic congestion was far from usual on Saturday, queues of vehicles were seen at signals.

The activity of the traffic police also increased.



The capital was mostly empty before and after Eid.



As public and private institutions reopened on Monday movement of people and traffic began to increase gradually.



More than one crore people had left Dhaka to celebrate Eid in the countryside.



The roads had virtually no traffic movement for last few days.



There are fewer public transports on the streets but the number of private cars is high.



However, as there is still no traffic congestion on the city roads, common people found it easier to travel.



On the other hand, transport companies felt disappointed finding fewer commuters.



Traffic police were seen sitting idle during the Eid vacation.



Their activity increased as the city getting busier. Many people think that the capital will be busy later in the week.



During visits to various parts of the city on Saturday it was found that traffic movement at the entrance of the city was relatively high.



As the time progressed, the busyness in office areas has increased. People from the village were still seen returning to the city.



Buses from outlying districts were seen dropping passengers at Gabtoli, Mohakhali, Sayedabad and Fulbaria bus terminals in the capital.



Returnees were seen to traveling to their destinations in auto-rickshaws, rented motorcycles and buses from the terminals.



Traffic Sergeant Mahmudul Hasan told the Daily Observer, "The pressure has increased somewhat yesterday and today compared to the last few days. Bus terminals are crowded with returning people and the crowd will increase in next two days."



In the morning, traffic jams were seen at Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Paltan, Gulistan, Moghbazar, Hatirjheel, Badda, Mohakhali, Banani, Airport and Uttara.



However, it was less by midday but the pressure increased again in the afternoon.



A traffic police Sergeant on duty at Karwan Bazar, said, "There was less traffic on the road from the day before Eid till yesterday. Today, traffic movement has increased."



Meanwhile, after the Eid vacation, shops began to reopen in the capital but the shopkeepers spent idle time as there were no customers.



Restaurants, fast food outlets and many shops were closed on Saturday.



