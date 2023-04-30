Video
Front Page

Fire at Ctg tyre warehouse doused

Train communication resumes

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 29: The fire that broke out at a tyre warehouse in Dewanhat area of Chattogram port city on Saturday noon was brought under control after around one and a half hours.

Abdul Hamid, deputy assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the blaze was brought under control after around one and a half hours of frantic efforts by firefighters from 11 units.

The train movement between Dhaka and Chattogram resumed after the fire was brought under control, he said.

The origin of the fire and the extent of damages could not be ascertained immediately, the fire service officer said.

Earlier, the fire broke out in the warehouse, adjacent to Dhaka-Chattogram rail track around 12:45 pm and spread soon.

Train communication of Chattogram with Dhaka and other parts of the country got stopped following the fire as the Chattogram-bound 'Sonar Bangla' express train failed to enter the Chattogram rail station.

Besides, two trains-Bijoy and Mahanagar Express trains- remained stuck at Marshal Yard.     UNB


