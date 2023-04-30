CAB floats 13-point proposal to streamline energy sector

Workers Party of Bangladesh President Rashed Khan Menon, MP, said on Saturday that the Workers Party could not play an effective role in parliament as part of the ruling coalition to repeal of the Speedy Enhancement of Power and Energy Supply (Special) Act.



"We discussed the issue in our party forum, and other forums, but it is a fact that we failed to play any role on the issue in parliament," he said.



"Our efforts were not fruitful as there was no support in parliament to repeal the law," he said out of frustration, replying to a question at a citizens' dialogue on "Fuel Crisis and Development of Renewable Energy" organised by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) at the Cirdap auditorium.



"As MPs, we feel that it's not easy to discuss important issues in parliament nowadays, but in 1996 and even in 2008, various issues related to national interest could be discussed; now, one gets personally attacked for expressing the desire to discuss such issues," he said.



He categorically said that Workers Party was not playing an effective role in parliament.



He termed the law as "anti people" and contrary to the country's interest.



In 2010, the government made a special power and energy sector law for rapid supply of electricity and energy as at that time the country was facing severe power and energy shortages.



"Now we see that this law increased corruption which should not be continued," he said.



"This law allows acceptance and implementation of any project without open tenders, we need to get united to scrap the law in the interest of the country, Rashed Khan Menon said.



Meanwhile, to stop irregularities in power and energy sector, CAB floated a 13-point proposal to bring "energy justice" in the country.



CAB Vice president Prof M Shamsul Alam placed the proposals.



The proposals include enactment of law prohibiting all kinds of unsolicited and uncompetitive investment in the energy sector, no mixing of private and public investment in the energy sector, directors appointed in companies in public sector from the bureaucrats, state-owned companies and organizations must be run by own technical manpower, cancelling the recent amendments to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Act that curtail its authority, cancelling the Speedy Enhancement of Power and Energy Supply (Special) Act 2010 and allowing the energy regulatory body to act independently.



CAB urged the government to adopt policies and strategies for energy sector in compliance with the Paris Agreement to combat climate change.



CAB chairman Ghulam Rahman presided over the session addressed by among others, Samyabadi Dal president Dilip Barua, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince, Jatiya Party presidium member Barrister Shamim Haider Patwari, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal assistant secretary Rajequzzaman Ratan, eminent energy expert Prof Badrul Imam, economist MM Akash, architect Iqbal Habib and Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua.



