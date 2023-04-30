Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Horrors of 1991 cyclone recalled

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 29: The horrifying memories of the devastating cyclonic that hit the country with tidal surges on April 29, 1991 was recalled on Saturday.

Socio-cultural and political organisations in Chattogram arranged day-long discussions and a photo exhibition on destruction and loss of lives and property in south-eastern part of the country caused by the devastating cyclone.  

On this day in 1991, a devastating cyclone hit Bangladesh, killing more than 135,000 people.
It was one of the worst disasters of the 20th century.

Cyclone 2B, as it was named, had been tracked for a week as it had originated from the Bay of Bengal and slammed the southeastern coast of Bangladesh on the fateful night.

It took several weeks to recover the bodies of the victims.

Best estimates put the loss of life at between 135,000 and 145,000 people.
 
At least 15 lakh homes were destroyed by Cyclone 2B.  

Additionally, at least 10 lakh heads of cattle were lost, besides damaging standing crops, survivors faced starvation.

Seven out of nine most deadly cyclones hit Bangladesh in the 20th century.

As the warning system and shelters improved in Bangladesh since 1991; the cyclone that hit the country in 1997 took lesser toll.

People in greater Chittagong region and in the country's coastal belt are still haunted by the cyclone that hit in 1991.

Upakulio Unnyan Foundation, Sandwip Association, Patenga Anti-Social Resistance Committee, Anwara Samity, Jattri Kolyan Samity, Moheshkhali Samity and Kutubdia Samity, among others arranged the events.  

Special prayers for the deceased, feeding the needy, photo exhibition, lighting of candles in memory of those killed were the highlights of the day's programmes.

Photographer Deba Prasad Debu organised a photo exhibition at Chattogram Press Club.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Construction works of 150-bed burn unit likely to begin in May
'Death zone' queues feared on Everest
Dhaka getting back to usual look as traffic movement picking up
Fire at Ctg tyre warehouse doused
CAB floats 13-point proposal to streamline energy sector
Horrors of 1991 cyclone recalled
Steps taken to bring back stranded BD nationals from Sudan: MoFA
PM arrives in Washington DC


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
DU admission tests begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft