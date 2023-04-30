Horrors of 1991 cyclone recalled

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 29: The horrifying memories of the devastating cyclonic that hit the country with tidal surges on April 29, 1991 was recalled on Saturday.



Socio-cultural and political organisations in Chattogram arranged day-long discussions and a photo exhibition on destruction and loss of lives and property in south-eastern part of the country caused by the devastating cyclone.



On this day in 1991, a devastating cyclone hit Bangladesh, killing more than 135,000 people.

It was one of the worst disasters of the 20th century.



Cyclone 2B, as it was named, had been tracked for a week as it had originated from the Bay of Bengal and slammed the southeastern coast of Bangladesh on the fateful night.



It took several weeks to recover the bodies of the victims.



Best estimates put the loss of life at between 135,000 and 145,000 people.



At least 15 lakh homes were destroyed by Cyclone 2B.



Additionally, at least 10 lakh heads of cattle were lost, besides damaging standing crops, survivors faced starvation.



Seven out of nine most deadly cyclones hit Bangladesh in the 20th century.



As the warning system and shelters improved in Bangladesh since 1991; the cyclone that hit the country in 1997 took lesser toll.



People in greater Chittagong region and in the country's coastal belt are still haunted by the cyclone that hit in 1991.



Upakulio Unnyan Foundation, Sandwip Association, Patenga Anti-Social Resistance Committee, Anwara Samity, Jattri Kolyan Samity, Moheshkhali Samity and Kutubdia Samity, among others arranged the events.



Special prayers for the deceased, feeding the needy, photo exhibition, lighting of candles in memory of those killed were the highlights of the day's programmes.



Photographer Deba Prasad Debu organised a photo exhibition at Chattogram Press Club.



