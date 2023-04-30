Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Steps taken to bring back stranded BD nationals from Sudan: MoFA

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government has taken measures to bring back Bangladeshi citizens stranded in Sudan, through Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Bangladeshis stranded in Sudan, will be taken to Port Sudan by May 2. However, they are likely to reach Jeddah by May 3 or May 4, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said.

"Primarily, the Bangladeshi nationals will be taken to Port Sudan from Khartoum, and from there they will be brought back to Bangladesh by several flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines," Foreign Ministry said.

"Around 1,500 Bangladeshis were staying in the African country before the violence broke out," Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen told a media briefing recently.

Foreign Minister told the media that Bangladesh has decided to keep its mission in Sudan open to help citizens amid fighting between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary force.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam told the media on April 25 that a decision has been made to evacuate Bangladeshi nationals from Sudan through other countries. A team from Bangladesh's Consulate General in Jeddah will reach there to assist them, he said.

"The Bangladesh Embassy in Khartoum has already started spreading this message among the Bangladeshis living there," he wrote in a Facebook post.

The state minister urged the Bangladeshi nationals in Sudan to follow the instructions provided by the embassy and complete registration.

Bangladesh has a small mission, a consulate general in Sudan, and the foreign ministry ordered the officials there to remain vigilant. They have been asked to advise all our citizens there to maintain precaution and keep enough provisions at home.

The sudden eruption of violence between the military and the well-armed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on April 15 has killed at least 427 people, knocked out hospitals and other services and turned residential areas into war zones.

Two Bangladeshi schools in Jeddah are providing food, drink, medicine and temporary accommodation for the Bangladeshi nationals being brought from Sudan.

Meanwhile, a number of Bangladeshi nationals were evacuated by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Construction works of 150-bed burn unit likely to begin in May
'Death zone' queues feared on Everest
Dhaka getting back to usual look as traffic movement picking up
Fire at Ctg tyre warehouse doused
CAB floats 13-point proposal to streamline energy sector
Horrors of 1991 cyclone recalled
Steps taken to bring back stranded BD nationals from Sudan: MoFA
PM arrives in Washington DC


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
DU admission tests begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft