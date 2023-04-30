Steps taken to bring back stranded BD nationals from Sudan: MoFA

The government has taken measures to bring back Bangladeshi citizens stranded in Sudan, through Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Bangladeshis stranded in Sudan, will be taken to Port Sudan by May 2. However, they are likely to reach Jeddah by May 3 or May 4, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said.



"Primarily, the Bangladeshi nationals will be taken to Port Sudan from Khartoum, and from there they will be brought back to Bangladesh by several flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines," Foreign Ministry said.



"Around 1,500 Bangladeshis were staying in the African country before the violence broke out," Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen told a media briefing recently.



Foreign Minister told the media that Bangladesh has decided to keep its mission in Sudan open to help citizens amid fighting between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary force.



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam told the media on April 25 that a decision has been made to evacuate Bangladeshi nationals from Sudan through other countries. A team from Bangladesh's Consulate General in Jeddah will reach there to assist them, he said.



"The Bangladesh Embassy in Khartoum has already started spreading this message among the Bangladeshis living there," he wrote in a Facebook post.



The state minister urged the Bangladeshi nationals in Sudan to follow the instructions provided by the embassy and complete registration.



Bangladesh has a small mission, a consulate general in Sudan, and the foreign ministry ordered the officials there to remain vigilant. They have been asked to advise all our citizens there to maintain precaution and keep enough provisions at home.



The sudden eruption of violence between the military and the well-armed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on April 15 has killed at least 427 people, knocked out hospitals and other services and turned residential areas into war zones.



Two Bangladeshi schools in Jeddah are providing food, drink, medicine and temporary accommodation for the Bangladeshi nationals being brought from Sudan.



Meanwhile, a number of Bangladeshi nationals were evacuated by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.



