Sunday, 30 April, 2023
PM arrives in Washington DC

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

PM arrives in Washington DC

PM arrives in Washington DC

WASHINGTON DC, Apr 28: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday arrived in Washington DC to attend the ceremony marking the 50-year partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank here on
May 1.

A United Airlines flight carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members landed at the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC at around 3.35pm Washington time on April 28 (BST 1.35am on Saturday).

Ambassador of Bangla-desh to the USA Muhammad Imran and Alternative Executive Director of the World Bank Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the Prime Minister at the airport.

Senior officials of the US government were present on the occasion.

After her seven-day visit to Washington DC, she will leave the USA for London on May 4 to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as the king and the queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.

The prime minister is scheduled to reach Dhaka from London on May 9.
    BSS


« PreviousNext »

PM arrives in Washington DC


