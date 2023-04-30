EC seeks govt help to hold five city corpn elections

The Election Commission (EC) has sought necessary assistance from the government to hold the upcoming elections of five city corporations scheduled to be held from May 25 to June 21 this year.



Seeking necessary assistance from the authorities concerned, the EC has recently sent a letter to the Cabinet Division, according to the Cabinet Division officials.



In the letter, signed by EC Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman, the commission has given reminder to the Cabinet Division about the provisions of the 'Election Officers (Special Provisions) Act, 1991' to hold a free, fair and neutral election. It also requested the Cabinet Division to give necessary assistance to EC.



According to the polls schedule announced by the EC, the elections of Gazipur City Corporation would be held on May 25 while the polls of Khulna City Corporation and Barishal City Corporation will be held on June 12 and Rajshahi City Corporation and Sylhet City Corporation on June 21.



The candidates of Gazipur City Corporation have already submitted their nomination papers while the aspiring candidates of four other city corporations will submit papers by first half of May this year.



The EC has already appointed Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for holding the polls smoothly with a free and fair manner.



To hold the election by receiving votes in the polling booths and complete other procedures, huge number of officials and employees from different ministries and divisions and government, private, autonomous and semi-autonomous authorities would be needed. In some cases, the teachers of various public and private educational institutions will also be assigned as election officer. Many offices will be used as polling center, it said, adding many government officials will be assigned as executive magistrate while members of law enforcement agencies would also be deployed to control the law and order situation.



Mentioning the Article 126 of the Constitution, the EC said, as per the provision it's the responsibility of the Executive Division to assist the Election Commission to discharge their duties.



Same time, in accordance with the provision of 'Local Government (City Corporation) Act, 2010', the EC has the authority to ask anyone or any executive authority to assist the commission and the person or authority is compelled to carry out the EC order.



It also said that during the election period, none of the officials and employees relevant to the polling can be transferred without consulting with the EC. They, even, cannot be transferred to any other places within 15 days of publishing the gazette notification of polling results. The officials and employees, who will be assigned for election works, would be considered as they are on deputation under the EC as additional duty along with their regular works.



The EC also requested the government to follow the provisions and not transferring any of those persons without consultation with the commission.



