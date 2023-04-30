2 shot in M'singh Juba League, BCL clash

MYMENSINGH, Apr 29: An arbitration meeting between the Juba League and the Chhatra League in the Mymensingh Metropolitan Area broke down amid gunfire and explosions of improvised explosives, injuring three. Two of the injured were shot.



The incident occurred around 6:30 pm on Friday at the city's Banshbari Colony intersection, said Shah Kalam Akondo, chief of the Kotwali Model Police Station.



Md Azmun, 18, and Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 22, were shot, while Badol Miah, 40, was injured. Both victims with gunshot wounds were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but are out of danger, according to OC Akondo.



Chhatra League Ward-13 Convener Srabon and Banshbari Colony Juba League activist Gopal got into a fight over a previous dispute on Thursday, the police officer said.



"Several local leaders, including councillors Delwar Hossain and Anisur Rahman, were trying to arbitrate the situation and settle the matter through a meeting at the Banshbari Colony intersection on Friday evening."



"During the meeting, both Srabon and Gopal's sides grew agitated, leading to gunfire and the detonation of improvised explosives. Azmun and Mahmudul Hasan Joy from Srabon's group were shot and a man named Md Badol Miah from Gopal's group was injured."



Anisur Rahman, the councillor for Ward-12, said: "We sat down to try to resolve the dispute, but because some of the locals did not cooperate, it turned into a clash."



His version of events was echoed by Delwar Hossain. "We tried to ensure that there wouldn't be any trouble in the area, but in the end, we weren't able to do it."



Police have been deployed at the scene and are working to arrest the accused. Legal proceedings are also underway, OC Akondo said.

bdnews24.com



