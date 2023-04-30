Video
Home Front Page

Extreme heat bends railway line in B'baria again

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

Due to extreme heat, the Railway line in Brahmanbaria's Sadar upazila got bent again on Saturday.

On Thursday a freight train was derailed at the same place due to the same reason.

The work of straightening the bent line was in progress, said Bangladesh Railway engineers.

The line got bent again in Dariapur area of the town at around 10:30am on Saturday.

Railway personnel were trying to cool down the bent line using water-hyacinth and by pouring water from the nearest water sources with buckets and mugs.

On Thursday at around 1:00pm, seven wagons of a freight train got derailed at the same place due to extreme heat.
 
However, movement of up and down trains was normal.

After 27 hours' efforts, the derailed wagons were rescued and repaired at 4:30 pm on Friday the line to Dhaka was made operational.

Brahmanbaria Railway Station Master Rafiqul Islam said, "The line to Dhak was repaired on Friday afternoon after the derailed wagons were rescued. Later train movement resumed on this line. However, the rail line got bent again at around 10:30am after Dhaka-bound Upakul Express arrived in Dhaka through the line at about 9:45am on Saturday. Later, I was informed that the line had become bent again due to heat."

"Dhaka-bound train movement through the bent line will remain suspended until the repairs. However, up-down train movement through the alternative line will continue," he added.

The line gets bent due to extreme heat said Station Master  Rafiqul Islam.

Akhaura Railway Junction Assistant Engineer Mehdi Hasan Ahmed Tareque said, "We are on the spot to straighten the line."


