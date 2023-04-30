SSC exams begin today

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for 2023 will begin on Sunday and continue till May 23.



According to the exam routine released by the Ministry of Education, a total of 20,72,163 candidates, both male and female, are likely to appear for this year's SSC and equivalent exams.



The students of 29,798 secondary schools, madrashas and technical institutes will sit for the exams at 3,810 centres across the country.



To ensure a fair and peaceful environment no one except the candidates will be allowed within 200 yards of the examination halls during the examinations, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a press release on April 27.



Meanwhile, all coaching centres in the country will remain closed from April 26 to May 23 for holding the examinations smoothly, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Tuesday.



Dipu Moni said the examinations will be held on a short syllabus this year.



At a press conference held on April 25, Dipu Moni said that all coaching centres across the country will remain closed from April 26 to May 23 ahead of the SSC and equivalent examinations to avert question paper leakage.




