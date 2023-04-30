Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

15 BD fishermen stranded in India repatriated

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

JASHORE, Apr 29: A total of 15 Bangladeshi fishermen who were stranded in India following a storm have been repatriated through the Benapole border after nine months.

India's Petrapole Immigration handed over the fishermen to their Bangladeshi counterparts around 7 pm on Friday.

The fishermen are residents of Barguna and Pirojpur districts. Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from both countries were present at that time.

On August 18, 2022, the fishermen were caught in a storm while netting fish in the Bay of Bengal.    UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
15 BD fishermen stranded in India repatriated
BNP won't take part in voter less polls: Fakhrul
Tough action if anyone tries to create chaos before nat'l election: IGP
Giving threat to foil elections won't yield benefit: Quader
Rahmat Ullah files defamation suit against actor Shakib
BNP playing with fire, to be burnt in its inferno: Quader
Taposh urges long-term initiative to free markets of fire risk
Everyone should come forward to help patients with hemophilia: BSMMU VC


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
DU admission tests begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]d.com, For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft