15 BD fishermen stranded in India repatriated

JASHORE, Apr 29: A total of 15 Bangladeshi fishermen who were stranded in India following a storm have been repatriated through the Benapole border after nine months.



India's Petrapole Immigration handed over the fishermen to their Bangladeshi counterparts around 7 pm on Friday.



The fishermen are residents of Barguna and Pirojpur districts. Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from both countries were present at that time.



On August 18, 2022, the fishermen were caught in a storm while netting fish in the Bay of Bengal. UNB