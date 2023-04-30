BNP won't take part in voter less polls: Fakhrul



BNP will not take part in any election where people cannot and are not willing vote, BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday.



"We already made it clear that none from BNP will contest as mayoral or commissioner candidates in the coming five city polls," he told reporters at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.



He said that BNP will not participate in the elections in which the voters will not participate.

He said, "People are not participating in any local government elections, voters are not going to cast their votes."



"Recently only 14 per cent of the voters cast their votes in Chattogram by-election, which depicts the pictures of misrule of Awami League government and disappointment of the people over voting system," he said.



He said, "From this it can be understood that the people of the country and the people of the world have understood that no fair election is possible under the Awami League.



Mirza Fakhrul alleged, "Awami League does not believe in election and democracy. Awami League consciously destroyed democracy and wants to establish a system of governance similar to one-party BAKSAL system.



He said, "They have lost their credibility in the country and in the world by holding voter less elections in 2014 and 2018. Now they are trying to improve their image."



Fakhrul also said, "But now the people have woken up. We believe that the people will defeat them through a united movement and will restore democracy in Bangladesh."



BNP, Ganoforum, BPP liaison committee meeting held A meeting of BNP, Ganoforum and Bangladesh People's Party's (BPP) liaison committee was held at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday.



After one and half hours' meeting BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khashru Mahmud Chowdhury told reporters, "We discussed about our next course of action to accelerate and strengthen the movement to restore democracy and the people's right to vote.



He said, "We discussed how we will take the movement forward. We are moving together on the streets, the movement will continue until we succeed in restoring the rights of the people."



Ganaforum President Mustafa Mohsin Montu said that it was a routine meeting to discuss the movement to restore democracy. "We discussed the next course of action."



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir attended the meeting as a guest.



General Secretary of Gano Forum Subrata Chowdhury, Executive President Prof Abu Syed, AKM Jaglul Haider Afrik, Mohiuddin Abdul Quader and People's Party Chairman Babul Sardar Chakhari, Secretary General Abdul Quader and Co-Chairman Rafiqul Islam Rono attended the meeting under the leadership of Gano Forum President Mostafa Mohsin Montu.



BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal attended the meeting.



