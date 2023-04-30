Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

BNP won't take part in voter less polls: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent


BNP will not take part in any election where people cannot and are not willing vote, BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday.   

"We already made it clear that none from BNP will contest as mayoral or commissioner candidates in  the coming five city polls," he told reporters at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

He said that BNP will not participate in the elections in which the voters will not participate.
He said, "People are not participating in any local government elections, voters are not going to cast their votes."

"Recently only 14 per cent of the voters cast their votes in Chattogram by-election, which depicts the pictures of misrule of Awami League government and disappointment of the people over voting system," he said.  

He said, "From this it can be understood that the people of the country and the people of the world have understood that no fair election is possible under the Awami League.

Mirza Fakhrul alleged, "Awami League does not believe in election and democracy. Awami League consciously destroyed democracy and wants to establish a system of governance similar to one-party BAKSAL system.

He said, "They have lost their credibility in the country and in the world by holding voter less elections in 2014 and 2018. Now they are trying to improve their image."

Fakhrul also said, "But now the people have woken up. We believe that the people will defeat them through a united movement and will restore democracy in Bangladesh."

BNP, Ganoforum, BPP liaison committee meeting held A meeting of BNP, Ganoforum and Bangladesh People's Party's (BPP) liaison committee was held at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office on Saturday.

After one and half hours' meeting BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khashru Mahmud Chowdhury told reporters, "We discussed about our next course of action to accelerate and strengthen the movement to restore democracy and the people's right to vote.

He said, "We discussed how we will take the movement forward. We are moving together on the streets, the movement will continue until we succeed in restoring the rights of the people."

Ganaforum President Mustafa Mohsin Montu said that it was a routine meeting to discuss the  movement to restore democracy. "We discussed the next course of action."   

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir attended the meeting as a  guest.

General Secretary of Gano Forum Subrata Chowdhury, Executive President Prof Abu Syed, AKM Jaglul Haider Afrik, Mohiuddin Abdul Quader and People's Party Chairman Babul Sardar Chakhari, Secretary General Abdul Quader and Co-Chairman Rafiqul Islam Rono attended the meeting under the leadership of Gano Forum President Mostafa Mohsin Montu.

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal attended the meeting.

BNP hold meeting with GF, BPP to stimulate movement BNP also held meeting with Gano Forum and Bangladesh People's Party (BPP) on Saturday to stimulate simultaneous movement for restoring democracy.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
15 BD fishermen stranded in India repatriated
BNP won't take part in voter less polls: Fakhrul
Tough action if anyone tries to create chaos before nat'l election: IGP
Giving threat to foil elections won't yield benefit: Quader
Rahmat Ullah files defamation suit against actor Shakib
BNP playing with fire, to be burnt in its inferno: Quader
Taposh urges long-term initiative to free markets of fire risk
Everyone should come forward to help patients with hemophilia: BSMMU VC


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
DU admission tests begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft