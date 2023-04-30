Tough action if anyone tries to create chaos before nat'l election: IGP

SYLHET, Apr 29: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday warned that any attempt to deteriorate the law and order situation before the national election in the country will be dealt with an iron hand.



He came up with the remark while exchanging views with journalists at Sylhet Police lines in the city on Saturday noon.



The IGP said police are capable of controlling the law and order situation in all elections including the city corporation ones.



"Police are ready to perform any duty entrusted by the Election Commission," he said. UNB



