Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:38 PM
Mugging Of Japanese

One snatcher confesses

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Court Correspondent

One of the two snatchers who mugged all belongings and money of two Japanese tourists while they were visiting the Rayer Bazar Martyred Intellectuals Memorial, confessed his crime before a Magistrate on Saturday.

And another snatcher Ziahadul Islam Mamun was sent to jail in the snatching case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Moinul Islam recorded the confessional statement of snatcher Abu Rasel Prottoy as the investigation officer SI Shamsul Alam produced him before the court with a prayer to record his statement.

Earlier, on Friday police arrested two snatchers from Sitakunda area of Chattogram district and recovered a torn passport, 30,000 yen, and one iPhone from their possession.

According to police, the Japanese nationals came out of the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial on Monday morning. At that time, they asked for direction from the arrested youths. Instead of showing them direction, they misguided them and took them deep inside the monument.  At one stage, they forced the Japanese nationals to give them their passports, 1,53,800 Japanese yen, Bangladesh Tk 28,000, two iPhones, two credit cards, identity cards, driving licences, health cards, one portable hotspot and a bluetooth. Following the arrest of the accused Khairul Islam Shwpan, the police recovered identity cards, driving licences, health cards, two credit cards and a torn Japanese passport from a ground adjacent to the graveyard wall.

Instantly, a police team was sent to Cox's Bazar by a plane of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The team members learnt that the two muggers were staying at Sitakunda.

Police said both Mamun and Prottoy went Cox's Bazar to avail their pleasure trip with the mugged 90,000 yen and other goods. They exchanged most of the yen after going to Cox's Bazar. After visiting Cox's Bazar, they went Sitakunda to see a waterfall there. At that time, a police team arrested them.


