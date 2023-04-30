Video
Global Maritime Distress and Safety System

Probe body summons officials to delve into conflict

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

The Shipping Ministry formed a five member probe committee on Wednesday (April 26) to find out the reasons for inner conflict and identify the irregularities and corruptions in its 'Establishment of Global Maritime Distress and Safety System and Integrated Maritime Navigation System (EGIMNS) Project and investigate the allegations of misusing the power and giving works to his associates and relatives raised against the Director General of the Department of Shipping (DG Shipping).

After getting letter of the day, the probe body led by the ministry's Additional Secretary Sanjoy Kumar Banik summoned the Project Director of EGIMNS, a Korean government funded project, and Director General of DG Shipping and all other relevant persons including the contractors of the project for hearing on the allegations.

According to the ministry officials, on the first day of hearing on April 30, Project Director of EGIMNS Abu Sayed Mohammad Delowar Rahman, also a nautical surveyor and examiner of the Department of Shipping, was asked to attend the hearing with the documents against the DG of DG Shipping.
The probe body was given 10 working days to submit its probe report to the ministry.

According to the ministry documents, the two-year EGIMNS Project was taken in 2014 to install lighthouses and radio stations at Dublarchar under Bagerhat, Dhalchar under Bhola, Nijhumdweep under Noakhali and Kuakata under Patuakhali districts and modernizing three old lighthouses and radio stations in Cox's Bazar, Saint Martins' and Kutubdia islands for providing assistance to inland and coastal vessels spending around Tk370.89 crore.

But, the work of the project couldn't be completed in last nine years. During the period, duration of the project was extended thrice and expenditure rose at Tk779.49 crore.

By this time, the high officials of the implementing authority DG Shipping, Project Director and Korean contractor engaged in conflicts raising various allegations against one another.

In this situation, the project director has recently requested the ministry to remove him from his assignment giving an elaborate huge explanation to the authority about the allegations raised against him. He also raised eight specific allegations against the DG of DG Shipping authority.

Korean contractor LG-Samhee Construction has also submitted several allegations against the DG.

 Considering the situation, the ministry formed the probe body to solve the crisis.

Ministry's Secretary Mostafa Kamal told this correspondent that they have got several allegations against each other and the work of the project is about to stop now. In this situation, the ministry has formed the probe body to find out the main problem and solve it. Necessary steps will be taken after getting the probe report.


