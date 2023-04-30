Video
Home Back Page

Khaleda admitted to hospital for check-up

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent


BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in the capital on Saturday for regular health check-up.

BNP Chairperson's press wing member Shamsuddin Didar confirmed the information to the Daily Observer.

Khaleda Zia's personal doctor and BNP Vice Chairman AZM Zahid Hossain told reporters, "Some tests were done today and some more tests will be done in next few days. The medical board will decide how long she will stay in the hospital."

Khaleda Zia arrived at the Evercare Hospital at 6:45 pm for the check-up. She last visited Evercare Hospital for checkup on August 22.

Since then she received treatment at home.

Khaleda Zia has been suffering from chronic arthritis, diabetes, dental, eye and other problems for many years. In April 2021, she was infected with coronavirus. Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 27, 2021 with various physical complications. She was in the CCU for about two months. She returned home on June 19.  

In between, Khaleda Zia went to Sheikh Russell National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital at Mohakhali twice to get coronavirus vaccine.

She took the first corona vaccine  on July 19 and the second one on August 18.

In 2022, Evercare Hospital's doctors said that she was suffering from liver cirrhosis.



Khaleda admitted to hospital for check-up
