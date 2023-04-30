Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

City’s kitchen markets show mixed picture of prices

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Mizanur Rahman

The prices of potato and onion increased by Tk 5 to Tk 15 per kg in the city's kitchen market again a few days after Eid.

Now onion costs Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kg, an  increase  by Tk 10 to Tk 15.

At the wholesale market onion is sold for Tk 36 to Tk 42 per kg.

Local onion costs Tk 50 per kg at the city's kitchen market. The price of potato has increased by Tk 5 to Tk 7 per kg selling at Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg.

Potato and onion traders blamed short supply for the increased prices.

However, they said that there was no problem with imports. On the other hand, since production was good, the government claimed that there will be no problem in the market even if onion imports stop before  the  next Eid.

During visits to Karwan Bazar, Rampura, Malibagh, Malibagh Railway Gate and Khilgaon kitchen markets, the Daily Observer found that prices of different fish decreased after Eid by Tk 20 to Tk 200. But, hilsa has gone out of reach of buyers, as it's not the hilsa season.

A hilsa weighing one kg costs over Tk 2,000. On the other hand, the price of chicken suddenly increased from Tk 30 to Tk 60 per kg. Its prices has started to fall now. A large rupchanda fish now costs between Tk 950 and Tk 1,100.

Smaller rupchanda costs between Tk 450 and Tk 600.

Before Eid, big rupchanda cost above Tk 1,200. Smaller ones cost between Tk 600 and Tk 700.

Desi shing fish costs between Tk 400 and Tk 500 per kg, desi magur costs Tk 450 per kg,  pabda costs between Tk 280 and Tk 400 per kg and mala costs between Tk 200 and Tk 250 per kg.

The price of boal has decreased by about Tk 100 and  Tk 200 per kg.

Desi boal sells at Tk 600 to Tk 700 per kg. Imported Indian big boal sells for Tk 450 to Tk 500 per kg.

After Eid, price of various shrimps fell  by Tk 50 to Tk 100 per kg.

One kg of small lobster now costs between Tk 500 and Tk 550. Large lobsters cost between Tk 1,000 and Tk 1,100 per kg.  Bagda shrimp costs  between Tk 480 and Tk 800 per kg. Deshi prawn costs  between Tk 650 and Tk 800 per kg.

Harun-or Rashid, a resident of Shahjahanpur area expressed satisfaction over fish prices, saying, "I could not buy fish before Eid. Now fish traders invite and find many buyers."

Fish seller at Malibagh Bazar  Nazir Hossain said prices fish fell after Eid.

As chicken prices fell after Eid, broiler sells for between Tk 245 and Tk 250 per kg, a drop from Tk 270 to Tk 280 per kg before Eid.

Now, a golden chicken costs Tk 350, compared to  Tk 400 before Eid.

Chicken retailer Burhan Biswas said, the price of chicken has decreased at wholesale market.

Poultry seller Mozammel Haque said, "If the farm owners sell chicken at low price we also sell it at  low price."

Prices of all vegetables remained unchanged from the last week.

Bitter gourd costs Tk 80 per kg and beans cost Tk 60 per kg.

Pointed gourd costs Tk 70 per kg, tomato --Tk 50 per kg, brinjal-- Tk 60 per kg, a gourd Tk 60 to Tk 80.

The price of packaged flour has decreased by 3.01 per cent since March 31. One kg packaged flour now costs between at Tk 64 and Tk 65, a fall from Tk 65 and Tk 68.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One snatcher confesses
Probe body summons officials to delve into conflict
Khaleda admitted to hospital for check-up
City’s kitchen markets show mixed picture of prices
Modi-led India is unmissable on global stage: Ex-deputy NSA, Pankaj Saran
Gen Shafiuddin attends passing out parade in India’s Chennai
4 ARSA men held with huge cache of arms in Cox’s Bazar
Life-term fugitive convict arrested at Tongi


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
DU admission tests begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft