City’s kitchen markets show mixed picture of prices

The prices of potato and onion increased by Tk 5 to Tk 15 per kg in the city's kitchen market again a few days after Eid.



Now onion costs Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kg, an increase by Tk 10 to Tk 15.



At the wholesale market onion is sold for Tk 36 to Tk 42 per kg.



Local onion costs Tk 50 per kg at the city's kitchen market. The price of potato has increased by Tk 5 to Tk 7 per kg selling at Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg.



Potato and onion traders blamed short supply for the increased prices.



However, they said that there was no problem with imports. On the other hand, since production was good, the government claimed that there will be no problem in the market even if onion imports stop before the next Eid.



During visits to Karwan Bazar, Rampura, Malibagh, Malibagh Railway Gate and Khilgaon kitchen markets, the Daily Observer found that prices of different fish decreased after Eid by Tk 20 to Tk 200. But, hilsa has gone out of reach of buyers, as it's not the hilsa season.



A hilsa weighing one kg costs over Tk 2,000. On the other hand, the price of chicken suddenly increased from Tk 30 to Tk 60 per kg. Its prices has started to fall now. A large rupchanda fish now costs between Tk 950 and Tk 1,100.



Smaller rupchanda costs between Tk 450 and Tk 600.



Before Eid, big rupchanda cost above Tk 1,200. Smaller ones cost between Tk 600 and Tk 700.



Desi shing fish costs between Tk 400 and Tk 500 per kg, desi magur costs Tk 450 per kg, pabda costs between Tk 280 and Tk 400 per kg and mala costs between Tk 200 and Tk 250 per kg.



The price of boal has decreased by about Tk 100 and Tk 200 per kg.



Desi boal sells at Tk 600 to Tk 700 per kg. Imported Indian big boal sells for Tk 450 to Tk 500 per kg.



After Eid, price of various shrimps fell by Tk 50 to Tk 100 per kg.



One kg of small lobster now costs between Tk 500 and Tk 550. Large lobsters cost between Tk 1,000 and Tk 1,100 per kg. Bagda shrimp costs between Tk 480 and Tk 800 per kg. Deshi prawn costs between Tk 650 and Tk 800 per kg.



Harun-or Rashid, a resident of Shahjahanpur area expressed satisfaction over fish prices, saying, "I could not buy fish before Eid. Now fish traders invite and find many buyers."



Fish seller at Malibagh Bazar Nazir Hossain said prices fish fell after Eid.



As chicken prices fell after Eid, broiler sells for between Tk 245 and Tk 250 per kg, a drop from Tk 270 to Tk 280 per kg before Eid.



Now, a golden chicken costs Tk 350, compared to Tk 400 before Eid.



Chicken retailer Burhan Biswas said, the price of chicken has decreased at wholesale market.



Poultry seller Mozammel Haque said, "If the farm owners sell chicken at low price we also sell it at low price."



Prices of all vegetables remained unchanged from the last week.



Bitter gourd costs Tk 80 per kg and beans cost Tk 60 per kg.



Pointed gourd costs Tk 70 per kg, tomato --Tk 50 per kg, brinjal-- Tk 60 per kg, a gourd Tk 60 to Tk 80.



The price of packaged flour has decreased by 3.01 per cent since March 31. One kg packaged flour now costs between at Tk 64 and Tk 65, a fall from Tk 65 and Tk 68.



