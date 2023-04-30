Modi-led India is unmissable on global stage: Ex-deputy NSA, Pankaj Saran



New Delhi, Apr 29: Former Deputy National Security Advisor, Pankaj Saran believes that India's presence on the global stage has increased manifold and its galloping transformation is unstoppable.



Speaking in a free and frank manner on the 'Around the world with Pankaj Saran show' on Awaz The Voice, he emphasised that the world is looking at India with a new lens. He said that the reforms initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are having an impact on the ground as they have touched all sections of society.



Replying to a question on anti-India protests by certain groups in some countries like Australia, New Zealand, and U.K, during its G 20 Presidency, Ambassador Saran said, "These are constituencies and people who are living in the past. They do not recognize present day India and they do not visualise the future of India the way we do. They seem to be disconnected with reality. According to the most critical opinion polls, today, our Prime Minister is voted as the most popular leader in the world.

Asked to assess the situation, the seasoned diplomat who is now the Convener of Nat Strat, a centre for research on strategic and security issues, convincingly argued that such protests will not change the will and direction of the people of India who want political stability and rapid growth.



He said that India is a culturally diverse and pluralistic society. "India lives in its states, in its towns, its cities, its villages, its districts. If there are differences within Indian society which they are bound to be and it is not easy to govern a society and people of this scale, it does not mean or justify the kind of actions and antics we see in some of these countries.''



The former Deputy NSA explained, "These are fringe elements- marginalized, do not represent the mainstream view in India among their own compatriots. Of course, there is no doubt that some of them are being sponsored by hostile forces who want to create difficulties for us at home and it may probably continue as we go closer to the election but I do not think that will change the will and the direction of reform in India.''



While drawing attention to India's global credentials, the Nat Strat convener said, "India is coming across now as a country which can bear global responsibility.''



He said that India is clear-sighted about managing its international relations. Asked how India is charting its path in the new world order, Ambassador Saran, said, " India does not believe in alliances. We don't align ourselves with anyone except with ourselves. We look at the world from an Indian prism and how India can benefit while being a responsible member of the international community.''



He said that India wants to have good relations with major powers. "Our ties with world powers would depend on their contribution to our national goals. India has different interests with different countries. In case of serious differences as with China, India will act differently.''



He said that India is very active on the global stage. "India's ties with major powers has improved extraordinarily in the last few years. India is more confident of sitting at tables and in negotiating rooms where complex issues are being discussed. India is wearing many hats today. Mr Modi has emerged as a leader who has led from the front both in adversity and good times ''



He said that India and United States have certain common values. "India and U.S. share our common belief in a multi polar world, in the Indo Pacific being a free open region where no single power should dominate. India has its own policy to China. United States has shown support for many of India's national security needs and we will continue to promote these.''



Asked if the world is appreciating the changes taking place in India, Ambassador Saran, said, "There is a huge transformation underway. We want to transform ourselves for the sake of ourselves. The transformation is massive and on all fronts. The world is looking at us with a new lens and a new vision. ''



Saran said that India's politically stable environment and a very determined leadership with clear vision and goals, is facilitating transformation. " The world is unfortunately- even today not fully grasping the scale of the change that is going on in India. We have lifted, according to a very recent UN report, almost 500 million people out of poverty. So, the transformation is, in a sense, historic.''



He pointed out that the transformation is happening in India in an environment of plurality. "The transformation is happening in an open, transparent, and democratic framework which is unparalleled in the history of the world.''



Asked if India is heading to multilateralism, he said that India regards itself as a pole. "It is a question of our self-belief. We regard ourselves as a civilizational state, as a significant player in the world and we believe that we have the right credentials to do so. India has something to say to the world. We are heading towards a multi-polar world in which India is going to be a major pole.''



To a question on confidence in investing in India by overseas investors, he pointed out that India has got FDI to the tune about 500-600 billion dollars in the last few years. This is amazing because this is not happening across the world.



Asked about the role of digital technology in India's transformation, the seasoned diplomat said that the digitization of payments has empowered the poorest of the poor. ''The change in the next five to 10 years will be even more dramatic than what we have seen. ''



To a question on India's national security performance, Saran said that threats to India's national security are no longer only from traditional sources. "As the largest country in the world, we have multiple exposures across domains including climate change and global warming. So, the security response to these challenges must be comprehensive,'' he cautioned.



He said that India's security architecture has transformed to view India's security in a holistic manner. "At the top, you have to view national security from a holistic eye. Fingers crossed; India has not had a terrorist attack for many years. Extreme professionalism, transparency and determination are needed to meet security challenges. We are making very determined effort to safeguard Indian national security.''



Saran said that India wants to be a net provider of global security and of global welfare. "India wants to extend its hands to those who need assistance.''



Enumerating the strengths of India, Saran said that India is coming across now as a country which can bear global responsibility. India's leadership role in transforming the health delivery system. "India has administered two billion vaccines. It has become a pharmacy to the world and the biggest vaccine manufacturer. India has launched the biggest health care programme in the world. The health sector transformation is enormous and one of the hallmarks of this government has been to convert an adversity into an opportunity.''



He pointed out that the government has decided to give a push to capital expenditure and infrastructure improvement. "Today, India is poised to become the world's largest civil aviation market. India is modernising modes of transportation for the poorest of the poor. The push to infrastructure is visible to all of us when you travel across the country right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Every corner of the country from the bordering areas to the coastal areas are witnessing a massive growth in this foundational infrastructure which will add points to the economic growth figures.''



He said that expectations from the government are huge but the government has to make choices.



