Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:38 PM
Gen Shafiuddin attends passing out parade in India’s Chennai

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

Chief of Bangladesh Army Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed took the parade salute and inspected the enthralling parade at Officers Training Academy in Chennai, India on the last day of his three-day official visit to the neighbouring country.

Later, the army chief exchanged views with media personalities and responded to their several questions there, according to an Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) press release on Saturday. Also, Indian military and civil officers paid courtesy calls on the visiting army chief.

Earlier on the maiden day of his India visit, the Bangladeshi army chief was given a guard of honour on behalf of the Indian Armed Forces. He expressed his profound veneration to the heroes of the armed forces through placing wreaths at the National War Memorial.

He met his counterpart General Manoj Pande and discussed several issues including training, cooperation between the countries against terrorism and strategic participation through bilateral mutual.

India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Defence and External Affairs Secretaries paid courtesy calls on the visiting Army Chief Gen Shafiuddin.

A deal 'Implementation System' was inked among Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK), India and Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) for cooperation between armies of the countries on the UN peacekeeping and training. Besides, the army chief was briefed about the ecosystem of locally-made defence equipment by the Department of Defence Production and Army Design Bureau.    �UNB


