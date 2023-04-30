NSU Startups Next’s ‘Skill Lab’ Bootcamp ends

NSU Startups Next recently concluded its first-ever 'Skill Lab' Bootcamp, an intensive training programme designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in the startup ecosystem.



The event, from April 3 to 12 at North South University's Syndicate Hall, featured six modules led by industry leaders who shared their expertise in areas ranging from ideation and product development to team building and fundraising.



Skill Lab's comprehensive curriculum gave participants a holistic understanding of the factors essential for crafting effective strategies. The expert mentors helped participants hone their skills and gain insights into entrepreneurship.



