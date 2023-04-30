Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dengue: One dead, 15 more hospitalised

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

One more person died from dengue in the 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to 11 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Also, fifteen more people were hospitalised with dengue in the same period.

Of the new patients, ten were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it Forty-four dengue patients, including 31 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.    UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU Fine Arts unit admission test held
NSU Startups Next’s ‘Skill Lab’ Bootcamp ends
Dengue: One dead, 15 more hospitalised
Huge amount of hemp recovered from Sharsha frontier
Caring for elderly parents is social, legal responsibility of children: Hasan
Life-term fugitive convict arrested in Feni
Husband held for killing wife in Sherpur
Two-month ban ends at midnight


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
DU admission tests begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft