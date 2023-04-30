Dengue: One dead, 15 more hospitalised

One more person died from dengue in the 24 hours till Saturday morning.



With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to 11 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Also, fifteen more people were hospitalised with dengue in the same period.



Of the new patients, ten were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it Forty-four dengue patients, including 31 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. UNB



