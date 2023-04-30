Huge amount of hemp recovered from Sharsha frontier

BENAPOLE, Apr 29: Police in a drive on Friday night recovered 78 kilograms of ganja from Shalta village frontier in Sharsha upazila of Jashore district.



A press release of Sharsha Thana Police said here on Sunday.



On information, a team of the police conducted a raid at midnight on Friday in Shalta village area and recovered the ganja, according to the release. No arrest was made in the drive as smugglers fled the scene leaving a few sacks, it added.



The policemen found the quantity of contraband drugs after searching the sacks. A case was filed in this connection under Narcotics Control Act. BSS



