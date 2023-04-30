Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Caring for elderly parents is social, legal responsibility of children: Hasan

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said taking care of the elderly parents and guardians is a social and legal responsibility of children.

"Not providing maintenance to helpless and sick parents or to leave them on the streets is a punishable offence," he said while visiting the 'Child and Old Age Care' at Dakkhin Paikpara in city's Mirpur.

The minister visited Selim Master, a teacher of his upazila at Ranguniya in Chattogram, at the center and talked with him. He asked the authorities concerned to find out his children.

Selim told the minister that he wanted to go to his village to campaign in favour of Dr Hasan Mahmud in the next polls.

Hasan also visited other inmates of the care center and handed over gifts to them. He handed over a cheque to Miltan Samaddar, founder of the 'Child and Old Age Care Foundation'.

Hasan said every child must take care of parents till their death. The government has also passed a law to this end, he added.

He said the persons who are not taking care of their parents are doing social injustice and it is a punishable offence. This crime is unpardonable, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

Praising the role of Miltan Samaddar, the minister said it is an extraordinary work. "As a citizen and a minister of the country, I'm extending my gratitude and congratulations to Miltan. The government has already awarded him and he got youth award and a social welfare award for his outstanding contribution. We will provide more assistance if needed," he added.

The minister hoped that many would come forward for doing social work like Miltan.

Miltan said he established the center in 2014 after bringing a helpless old person to his home. Now, there are 15 orphan children, 20 children with disabilities and 135 elderly persons in the center.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU Fine Arts unit admission test held
NSU Startups Next’s ‘Skill Lab’ Bootcamp ends
Dengue: One dead, 15 more hospitalised
Huge amount of hemp recovered from Sharsha frontier
Caring for elderly parents is social, legal responsibility of children: Hasan
Life-term fugitive convict arrested in Feni
Husband held for killing wife in Sherpur
Two-month ban ends at midnight


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
DU admission tests begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft