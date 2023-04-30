Life-term fugitive convict arrested in Feni

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a convict, who was sentenced to life-term imprisonment in a murder case, from Parshuram Police Station area in Feni district on Friday night.



The arrested convict is Md Ibrahim Munshi, 59, son of late Ali Ahmmad of Uttar Kautoli village under Parshuram upazila.



RAB-3 Commander Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin said a murder case was filed against him with Parshuram Police Station in 1997. He was sentenced to life term imprisonment for killing his wife over a trivial family feud. He remained absconding since the trial began and eventually managed to go to Saudi Arabia, the RAB-3 official added. BSS



