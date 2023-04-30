Husband held for killing wife in Sherpur

SHERPUR, Apr 29: A woman was killed allegedly by her husband over a family dispute in Sadar upazila of Sherpur early Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Asma Akter, 40, daughter of Azizul Islam of Charmocharia union under the upazila.



Police, however, detained Asma's husband Anis Miah.



Bachhir Ahmed Badal, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said Anis, a brick kiln worker in Dhaka, had been demanding money from his wife for a long time.



A few days back, Anis came home from Dhaka and asked his wife to give money but she failed, leading to an altercation, he said.



The couple locked into an altercation again early Saturday when Anis hit her head with a heavy object, leaving her dead on the spot, the OC said.



Anus called tactfully the national emergency service 999 saying that his wife had committed suicide, the police officer said.



On information, they recovered the body from his house and detained him following his suspicious behaviour, he added. UNB



