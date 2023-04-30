Video
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:37 PM
Home Editorial

Tobacco cultivation

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

Dear Sir

While the whole world is aware of the harmful impact of tobacco and tobacco related products, here in our country cultivation of tobacco is increasing day by day. Initially, cultivation of tobacco was confined to greater Rangpur. But now it has spread in most areas of our country that is very detrimental for our food security, health, environment and socio-economic stability. For cultivation of tobacco very fertile land is needed and tobacco plants take away a huge quantity of nutrients from top soil. As a result, the land becomes unsuitable for cultivation of any agricultural crop for next two years.

Deforestation for tobacco growing has many serious environmental consequences - including loss of biodiversity, soil erosion and degradation, water pollution and increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide.Farmers' self-reported tobacco-related sicknesses were nausea, vomiting, dizziness, headache, weakness, cough, dyspnoea and hypersalivation.In our country, 40 thousands hectares of land is being used for tobacco cultivation which is a threat to our food security.

Adnan Anan Sikder
Rayerbag, Dhaka



