Smart economy and relevant challenges

This is the challenge for Bangladesh to create technological, persistent as well as high productive economic activities which able to bring resource efficiency, sustainability, new entrepreneurial initiatives, improving the quality of life of all citizens and the integration of the national and international market as well. Bangladesh has planned to make ICT based one of the revenue-generating pillars that will be dominant by making overall the economy of $50 billion and at least 50 unicorn startups in Bangladesh's market-at the same time, by 2041. This whole approach can be defined as "Smart Economy".



After successfully implementing " Digital Bangladesh " programme on 12 December, 2022, the day of Digital Bangladesh, another modern programme has been declared by our Prime Minister which is "Smart Bangladesh ". There are four pillars in this smart idea these are smart citizen, smart government, smart economy and smart society. Notable that, Smart Economy is one of the most important programme of smart Bangladesh. The rest programmes are the auxiliary of achieving the goal of smart economy.



Now we are going to focus on implementation of smart economy. First of all is brownfield redevelopment can transform abandoned and underused sites into community and economic assets including parks and plazas, mixed-use developments, and homes.



Development and infrastructure policies influence the ease and cost of redeveloping brownfield properties. Smart growth land use strategies can make redevelopment more cost effective by allowing brownfield properties to redevelop with a mix of uses or encouraging more efficient land use. Directing infrastructure spending to roads, water and sewer lines on brownfield properties can also make these sites more attractive to investors and developers.



Digital connectivity will be the key tool to build smart Bangladesh since on the basis of digital connectivity, smart citizens, smart economy, smart government and smart society will be developed. Digital goods would play a significant role in investments and exports, if in this connectivity, 5G services is provided in the industrial regions. However, we are back put in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, robotics.



Good education and appropriate skills are basic requirements not only for reaping better opportunities for the youth, also for building a prosperous economy but our full potential remains untapped since many young people are still not able to contribute to the economy due to a lack of suitable skills and knowledge. The size of the country's working age population is bigger than that of dependents. Many East Asian countries, such as China, Japan and Singapore, do not have such a demographic dividend which has become a concern for them. Of course, in the latter half of the 20th century, the East Asian countries advanced rapidly due to their demographic dividends. However, the high number of working-age people in Bangladesh will not stay so for long, experts suggest our demographic dividend will decline by 2040. Therefore, we need to invest in our young population on quality education and skills - now to reap the benefits.



The government must invest heavily in human capital along with announced plans to build a Smart Economic country which can be fulfilled through investment in the development of our young people in order to they are highly skilled and trained to take up the challenge in a world that is ever changing. Sector-specific skills and knowledge are needed to develop their capacity, improve productivity, and develop entrepreneurship. Public expenditure on education should be at least doubled from the current more than two percent of our GDP. This build up skilled manpower will contribute to promote economy.



"Smart Economy" is intended to identify measures to stimulate entrepreneurship in order to smartly, sustainable and inclusively develop economy by harnessing creative potential, innovative ICT skills specific for the human capital. Even if entrepreneurs are increasing in our country but it is sorrowful that they cannot go up for various policies and lack of facilities for them as they are facing unhealthy competition and imperfect credit facilities with high inflation rate. But it is no pointed that they are one side player to growth economy in term of implementing smart economy vision.



When we talk about the support we refer to the legal system that could encourage the development of entrepreneurship and to fiscal and monetary measures that actually support entrepreneurship through:



1.Providing technical assistance and business expertise to young entrepreneurs. 2.Encouraging the development of entrepreneurial sector through subsidies, reductions, exemptions or tax amnesty to maintain business on the market in an unfair competitiveness with large companies. 3.Orientation by fiscal and monetary levers of entrepreneurs towards those industries where there is a shortage of production but there are unused economic resources or whose degree of utilization is below the threshold of profitability. 4.Promoting public-private partnerships in that areas where the rate of profitability is low but societal benefit is guaranteed. 5.Cooperation between labor market (employers)- schools- market- economic resources in order to correct gaps between the labor market, employment level and satisfying economic demand, maintaining the inter-generational balance and ensuring conditions for sustainable economic development. 6.Establishment of banks and banking and financial institutions that would soft loan entrepreneurs.



Bangladesh has many potential tourists spot of tourism sector which are still unexplored on a priority basis. It is true that a tourism master plan and strictly implement can ensure sustainable development in our country's tourism industry and the role of tour operators as an essential part of the tourism industry is important.



At the same time, tourism security must be increased in most of the tourist spots of Bangladesh. In a survey on foreign tourists shows 29.4% of foreign tourists think that the security should be increased for the tourists in Bangladesh.



Some security system can be suggested including mobile application interface which include two sections such as User registration process and Mobile application architecture, impose more tourists police not only outdoor or entering point also indoor of spots.



Countries like Malaysia, India, Thailand, etc. were able to take their economies to a strong position through the tourism industry. Therefore, appropriate planning should be formulated for the overall development of the tourism industry as a sector of unparalleled potential in Bangladesh which is known as a land of natural beauty. It is important to take concerted steps to develop the promising sectors of marine economy, such as coastal protection and surveillance, fishing, fisheries and shipping, energy, and tourism.



Moreover the country's priorities include improving maritime traffic systems, effective incident management, and strengthening and accentuating partnerships with local indigenous communities which will encourage investment, expansion of existing initiatives, and strengthen partnerships.



Realizing the full potential of the Blue economy of Bangladesh can be a great help. To gain the best result from sea and marine resources we must research and analysis on the challenges and limitations, policy reforms, and inter-domestic as well as foreign cooperation.



In the contrary, to build up the smart economy Bangladesh must face various challenges. As we are expecting to consume the best payoff from smart economy, there are needed transparency, connectivity and reducing corruption at a more proportion, coordination of all stakeholders concerned is very important, that is why.



Bangladesh's economy is going through difficult times as multiple crises bite. High inflation, budget deficit, a trade deficit and depleting foreign exchange reserves have weakened the macroeconomic stability of the country. So have to focus on reducing inflation rate and implementing the targets of earning sources of national budget in order to minimize budget deficit. It is known to all Bangladesh is underdeveloped country yet, it is difficult to build multi billion economic country, from this stage, we need to attract foreign investors by taking new business plan and policies.



Smart economy has emphasized on digital technologies to improve efficiency of economic processes. By introducing technology, businesses can automate manual processes, reduce operational costs and increase their competitiveness. For the whole process it is needed long term investment plan, more budget in mentioned relevant sectors along with fair unitization and continuous process in addition to all educational instructions, health, agriculture and industry should be transformed in order to they can take the advantage of digital technology. Consequently, the Four Industrial Revolution (4IR) is going to be a very useful weapon to build a smart economy in the days to come in future.



The writer is a student department of Economics, University of Chittagong