Lightning kills man at Patharghata

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Apr 29: A man was killed by lightning strike in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.



The incident took place in Tafalbaria Village under Charduyani Union of the upazila at around 2 pm.

The deceased was identified as Khalilur Rahman Mridha, 60, son of Lehaj Uddin Mridha.



He was a resident of the area.

The deceased's son Md Feroz said thunderbolt struck on his father at noon while was working nearby the house, which left him dead on the spot.



Patharghata Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Moksedul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that financial assistance will be provided to the deceased's family members.