Seven ‘commit suicide’ in 6 dists

Seven people including three females have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in six districts- Pabna, Sunamganj, Chattogram, Rajbari, Noakhali and Gazipur, in five days.



SANTHIA, PABNA: A college student has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Santhia Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Shahida, 26, daughter of late Hossain Biswas, a resident of Bandiramchar Village under Gourigram Village in the upazila. She was BA third year student of Santhia Women's Degree College.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Shahida's brother Helal Uddin scolded her on Friday.



Following this, Shahida hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning out of huff with her brother.



The family members saw her hanging body at around 6 am and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to However, an unnatural death case was filed with Santhia Police Station (PS) in this regard.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of the PS Kamal Kumar Debnath confirmed the incident.



DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: Two people have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Derai Upazila of the district in four days.



A young man has reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in the upazila on Friday noon.

The incident took place in Daudpur Village under Derai Municipality at around 2 pm.



The deceased was identified as Rumman Hosen, 18, son of Angur Mia, a resident of Matiapur Village under Karimpur Union.



Quoting the deceased's family members, police said Rumman went out of his house in the morning. He returned home in the afternoon and felt seriously ill.



The family members rushed him to Derai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Police assumed that he might have committed suicide after consuming poison.



Derai PS OC Muktadir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, a teenage boy has reportedly killed himself by drinking poison in Derai Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Sourav Das, 15, son of Nishikanto Das, a resident of Perua Village under Charnachar Union in the upazila.



Quoting the deceased's family members, police said it was known that Sourav had mental illness and attempted several times to commit suicide.



Sourav took poison on Tuesday evening and fell ill, said the deceased's family members.



Sensing the matter, family members rushed him to Derai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Derai PS OC Qazi Muktadir confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.



CHATTOGRAM: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Raozan Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Priyanaka Sen, 27, wife of Rana Sen, a resident of Noapara area in the upazila.



According to local sources, the woman hanged herself at her home on Thursday evening due to a family feud.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Noapara Police Outpost In-Charge Zainal Abedin confirmed the incident.



GOALANDA, RAJBARI: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Goalanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The incident took place in Soidalpara area under Daulatdia Union of the upazila at around 10 am.



Deceased Dalim Akhter, 12, was the daughter of Md Kalam Mondal, a resident of the village.



Md Kalam Mondal, father of the deceased, said Dalim had an argument with her mother in the morning and at one stage of the argument, her mother slapped her.



Out of huff with her mother, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room, he added.



According to locals, the deceased's younger sister saw her hanging body and shouted for help. Hearing her scream, family members along with locals rushed there and found her dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Goalanda Ghat PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumder confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



NOAKHALI: A farmer has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The deceased was identified as Md Helal Uddin, 45, son of late Abdur Rob, a resident of Ward No. 8 under Char Clerk Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Helal Uddin had an altercation with his wife on Wednesday.



As a sequel to it, Helal hanged himself from a branch of a guava tree on the house yard at around 11 pm.



Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2:30 am on Thursday and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



Char Jabbar PS OC Dev Priyo Das confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.



KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A man has allegedly committed suicide in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Sajal Chandra Das, 30, son of Sanjiban Chandra Das, a resident of Bhaiyasuti Village under Tumulia Union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said Sajal Chandra committed suicide by drinking poison in the house on Tuesday.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, an unnatural death case was filed with Kaliganj PS in this regard.



Kaliganj PS OC Muhammad Foyezur Rahman, PPM, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.



