Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:36 PM
Man hacked to death over land dispute in Meherpur

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent


MEHERPUR, Apr 29: A man was allegedly hacked to death by his cousins over a land dispute in Gangni Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Alim, 45, a resident of Mohammadpur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station Abdur Razzak said Abdul Alim had a dispute over land with his cousins Sadu, Abdul Hannan and Bantu of the same area. They stabbed Abdul Alim with sharp weapons when he was alone on Friday afternoon. Abdul Alim died on the spot, he added.

Later on, police recovered the body from the scene.

However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.


