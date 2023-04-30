

15-day Baisakhi fair opens in Satkhira



Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Humayun Kabir inaugurated the fair by blowing balloon festoon on the Shaheed Abdur Razzak Park premises on Friday at 11 am.



There are about hundred different stalls in the fair. The fair will continue from April 28 to May 13.



Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sheikh Moinul Islam Moin, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Fatema Tuz Zohra, Assistant Commissioner Shahnewaz Tanveer, General Secretary of District Arts Academy Sheikh Musfiqur Rahman Milton, Chairman of the Fair Committee Bir Muktijoddha Manik Shikder and other local dignitaries were present during the inauguration of this traditional fair.



