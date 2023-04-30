Betagi town protection embankment under erosion threat

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Apr 29: The town protection embankment in Betagi Upazila of the district is under erosion threat.



The embankment has already developed cracking due to erosion by the Bishkhali River. Dwellers of the river banks and traders are passing sleepless night in fear of the erosion.



The dam is the most important for protecting the municipality town from yearly wind and tidal surge.



Locals said, they have been living in a risky situation for a long time because of the unabated erosion by the Bishkhali River. People of several villages are facing various sufferings. Most dwellers have to continue their living depending on the rise and ebb of tide. Numerous families have lost their houses and all belongings because of the tide.



According to local sources, one Advocate Dhirendra Devnath Shambu inaugurated block-dumping in the Bishkhali River in 2001 to protect the Betagi town from cyclone and tidal surge. Later on, there has been no progress.



The contractor concerned made blocks and arranged bamboo, sand and jute bags. But he went traceless.



In 2017, a project was approved under the Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperative Ministry to protect the town from erosion. The foundation stone was laid by the then secretary of the ministry Abdul Malek. The visible work of the embankment is now set to disappear.



In the 2021-22 financial year, a project of Tk 404 crore was approved at the 11th ECNEC meeting to protect the town and other important points of the Bishkhali River. But the implementation of the project didn't start.



A recent visit found cracks at different places of a pucca road on the embankment part in the west of Betagi launchghat. There are several hundreds of sawmill, hotel, tea shop, furniture and wood shops along both sides of the road. Owners of these business establishments are in fear of collapsing the road any time.



Within a half-kilometre stretch of the erosion-prone area, there are Betagi Port, Upazila Parishad, Model Mosque, 50-bed Upazila Health Complex, 100-year-old Kali Mandir, cremation ground, and old bungalow. These structures are under the erosion threat.



River banking people, poura dwellers and others of adjoining areas are finding no end to their plight.



Every year storm hits the coastal area. Breaking the town protection and other embankments, tidal surge deluges 1000 acres of cropland; hundreds of fish enclosures get washed away. Thousands of people turn all-lost.



This cruel game of the nature has been continuing for ages. But victim people are not getting a sustainable town protection embankment. Now they have turned angry.



A sawmill owner of Betagi wood market Manirul Islam said, more than 100 shops are under erosion threat due to the erosion by the Bishkhali River. "It is necessary to take protective measures for the town protection embankment. If not, our properties of several crore Taka will get into the river," he added.



Councillor of Ward No. 7 of the municipality Ziaur Rahman Jewel said, "The main road from Betagi Bazar to hospital has been getting eroded for the last six months. I have informed the matter to the officials of the Water Development Board (WDB). WDB authorities have given us assurance of taking protection measures. If the erosion can't be stopped, crores of Taka businesses and electric poles will disappear in the river."



Betagi Poura Mayor ABM Golam Kabir said, the Betagi town protection embankment project remained struck up because of many complications; but already tender schedule has been submitted; but it could not be possible to start the work as the final decision is still pending.



WBD-Barguna Executive Engineer Md Rakib said, the Betagi town protection embankment has developed cracks at several points near the launchghat. After field inspection, necessary measures will be taken, the WDB official maintained.



