

Padma Char turns into recreation centre in Rajshahi



RAJSHAHI, Apr 29: Chakrajapur Chars in Bagha Upazila of district became crowded with thousands of visitors on the Eid Day and the following days.In the absence of recreation centre in the upazila, people thronged there.Shirin Sultana, who came from Arani Upazila, said, "There is no entertainment place in our area. It will be better if the government makes arrangement for entertainment."DM Dewan Bablu Manowar, chairman of Chakrajapur Union, said, thousands of bighas of cropland, housing, roads and educational institutions got embedded into the Padma River in a few years due to erosion. Beside, many lost everything and turned proletarians, he added.He further said, "Dam construction work has already begun with the support of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP, to protect it from erosion. We are now at ease. Earlier no people were seen in the area. Now from morning to evening, different classes of people are coming to visit. We are very happy to see this.'Upazila Chairman Advocate Laib Uddin Lavlu said, Padma River protection work, construction of alternative flood control dam, rehabilitation of riverbanks and dredging work are going on. When the work is completed, the crowd will increase, he added.