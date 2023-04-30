Woman crushed under train at Kamalganj



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Apr 29: A woman was crushed under a train in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Swarna Deb, 30, daughter of late Satish Deb, a resident of Gopalnagar Village under Kamalganj Municipality.



According to local sources, the Dhaka-bound Kalni Express Train hit the woman while she was crossing the rail line in Gopalnagar Rail Gate area at around 8 am. She died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Sub-Inspector of Kamalganj Police Station Pabitra Shekhar Das confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



