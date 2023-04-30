Five drown in five districts

Five people including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Patuakhali, Jashore, Chandpur, Mymensingh and Cox's Bazar, in two days.



PATUAKHALI: A woman drowned and four others went missing on Friday as a trawler carrying wedding guests capsized in the Tentulia River at Auliapur Launch Ghat of Rangopaldi Union under Dashmina Upazila in the district.



The deceased was identified as Lipi Akter, aunt of the groom.



Majuri Elahi, a relative of the groom, said the incident occurred when a trawler carrying 14 to 15 relatives in a wedding party was coming back from Charborhan when it overturned in the Tentulia River, leaving Lipi akter dead and four others missing including the groom and his mother.



Dashmina Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nafisa Naz Neera confirmed the incident.



JASHORE: Members of Fire Service and Civil Defence department have recovered the body of a 12-year-boy, who drowned in the Bhairab River in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon, in the evening.



The incident took place in Mahakal Kheyaghat area at around 1:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Shuvo Datta, 12, son of Subrata Datta, a resident of Mahakal Dattapara area of the upazila. He was a sixth grader of Abhaynagor Pilot High School.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Nowapara Fire Service and Civil Defence Sub-Station Officer Mezbaul Fakir said Shuvo along with his friends went down to the river to take bath. At that time, Shuvo drowned under the water. Realising the matter, family members informed fire service department.



Being informed, a six-member team of fire service led by Khulna Diving Team Chief Saidul Islam went to the scene and recovered Shuvo's body from the river at around 5pm, the official added.



CHANDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond while swimming in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Friday.



Deceased Niha Akter, 7, was the daughter of Dulal Mijhi, of Sameshpur Village in the upazila.



According to local sources, Niha along with other children went to a pond nearby her house for swimming. She drowned at one stage of swimming.



Later on, the family members rescued the girl and took her to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hajiganj Police Station (PS) Muhammad Zubaer Syed confirmed the incident.



GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.



Deceased Saif, 5, was the son of Khurram of Gangashram Village under Ramgopalpur Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Saif fell into a ditch nearby the house in the afternoon while playing beside it. Later on, the family members recovered his body from the pond.



Gouripur PS OC Mahmudul Hasan said no complaint is received in this regard.



PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A madrasa student went missing while crossing a river while on Thursday morning in Pekua Upazila of the district.



Missing Muhammad Ibrahim, 12, is the son of Abdul Khaleque of Kanchanpara Village in the upazila. He is a fourth grader at Rajakhali BUI Madrasa.



Locals said six to seven children were trying to cross a river by swimming after playing football at around 11am. Ibrahim drowned in the river at that time and was missing till then.



Members of Fire Service are conducting operation to rescue Ibrahim.



