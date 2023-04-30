27 nabbed with drugs in 12 dists

A total of 27 people including four women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 12 districts- Sirajganj, Khulna, Joypurhat, Chattogram, Pabna, Rajbari, Rajshahi, Kurigram, Kishoreganj, Bogura, Shariatpur and Sunamganj, in recent times.



SIRAJGANJ: Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested in a drive conducted by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) along with 23.4 kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.



RAB-12 Sirajganj Camp Company Commander Lt Md Abul Hossain Sobuj confirmed the information in a press release on Friday afternoon.



The arrested persons are: Billal Hossain, 35, hailed from Ratanpur Bazaar under Lalmai Police Station (PS) of Cumilla District, and Liton Mia, 22, from Kandigaon Chararpar area under Sadar Upazila of Sunamganj District.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Saidabad area of the upazila in the evening, and stopped a Dhaka-bound private car. RAB members recovered the hemp from the private car after searching it and arrested the duo along with the drugs, Lt Md Abul Hossain Sobuj said.



Meanwhile, 23.4 kilograms of hemp were recovered from their processions and the private car was seized for carrying the drugs.



Later on, the arrested were handed over to the PS concerned after filing of a case against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.



KHULNA: Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), in separate drives, arrested five people in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning for possessing contraband drugs.



The arrestees are Md Lalin Sheikh, 30, Hasan Islam, 23, Sakib Daria, 20, Md Sohel, 34, and Sheikh Md Rasheduzzaman, 26.



KMP sources said the law enforcers conducted drives in different areas of the town and arrested the five people from the city and Labanchara PS area.



They also seized 126 yaba tablets, 24 litres of locally-made liquor, 17 bottles of phensedyl.

Total four cases were filed with the respective PSs in this regard.



JOYPURHAT: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug traders with contraband drugs in the district on Wednesday night.



The arrestees are: Mahbubur Rahman, 44, son of Chafir Uddin of Bandighi Village, and Shahidul Islam, 42, son of Abed Ali of Bhatahara Village.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of DB Police in Joypurhat Md Amirul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided the house of Mahbub at Bandighi Village of Matrai Union of Kalai Upazila at night, and arrested the two drug traders along with 50gm of heroin and 100 yaba tablets.



A case has been filed with Kalai PS under the Narcotics Control Act against the arrestees, the SI added.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of District DB Police Shahed Al Mamun said a total of 15 cases had been filed earlier against the arrestees and that are under trail.



PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM: Police have arrested a teenage boy along with 500 yaba tablets from Patiya Upazila in the district on Tuesday evening.



The arrested person is Md Sayem Prakash Saimon, a resident of Bahuli Ward No. 7 under Patiya Municipality.



Patiya PS OC Priton Sarker said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in the ward in the evening, and arrested the boy along with the drugs.



Saimon has eight more pending cases against him, he said.



However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



ISHWARDI, PABNA: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested four alleged drug peddlers including three women along with 1.46 kilograms of heroin from Ishwardi Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The arrested persons are Merjahatun Khatun, 36, Golbahar, 50, hailed from Char Boyalmari area under Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi, Shenara Khatun, 21, Parkasundia area under Atrai Upazila in Naogaon District, and Imran Mondal, 27, of Ishwardi Municipality in Pabna.



RAB-12 Company Commander Squadron Leader Tawhidul Mobin Khan said in a press release that acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ishwardi Bazar in the afternoon, and arrested them along with the drugs.



Ishwardi PS OC Arbind Sarkar confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard.



RAJBARI: Four people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in the district recently.



Police and Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in separate drives, arrested three alleged drug peddlers including a woman along with 15 grams of heroin from Goalanda Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon and Monday night.



The arrested persons are: Faruq Hossain, 32, Jalil bepari, 40, hailed from Kotwali PS in Faridpur District, and Seema, 38, of Daulatdia union of the upazila.



Goalanda Ghat PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumdar said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Puravita area of the upazila and arrested Faruque and Jalil along with 10 grams of heroin.



Besides, Rajbari District Narcotics Control Department conducted a drive in Daulatdia Bazaar and arrested Seema along with five grams of heroin.



Several cases were filed against the arrested with Goalanda Ghat PS in these connections, the OC added.



On the other hand, RAB members have arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 153 bottles of phensedyl from Goalanda Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested is Mintu Molla, 36, hails from Shankpur Village under Kotwali PS in Jashore District.



RAB-8 Faridpur Camp Company Commander Lt General KM Shaikh Akhtar said in a press release that acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Daulatdia Ferry Ghat area and arrested the man along with the drugs.



Meanwhile, RAB members also seized a motorcycle, which was used for transporting the drugs, one mobile phone set and Tk 1,200 from his procession.



A case was filed with Goalanda Ghat PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the official added.



RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man along with 236 bottles of phensedyl from Katakhali PS area in the city on Monday.



The arrested person is Fazal, 20, hails from Gurudaspur Upazila in Natore District.



RAB-5 Captain Lt Riaz Shahriar said in a press release that acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force set up a check-post at Chowmuhani Bazaar at early hours, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



Later on, the arrested was handed over to Katakhali PS after filing of a case against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.



NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A suspected drug trader has been detained along with yaba tablets from Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The arrested man is Amzad Hossain, 50, a resident of Kochakata Saheberkhas area in the upazila.



Kochakata PS OC Golam Mortaza said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kedar area at about 6:15 pm, and arrested the man along with 17 yaba tablets.



KISHOREGANJ: DB Police, in a drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 280 yaba tablets from Bhairab Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are Ariful Islam, 31, Md Nurul Huda, 30, both are residents of Ghorakanda Village, and Md Mosharraf, 45, of Jagannathpur Village of the upazila.



Bhairab DB Police OC Samsur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in Bhairabpur area of the municipality and arrested the trio along with the drugs.



A case was filed with Bhairab Model PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.



BOGURA: Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 10 kilograms of hemp from Shajahanpur Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Foysal, 35, hails from Noapara area under Kotwali PS of Cumilla District, and Mostofa, 30, from Parua Village under Baliadangi Upazila in Thakurgaon District.



Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Bogura Sharafat Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Shajahanpur PS OC Abdul Kader Jilani conducted a drive in Majhira area of the upazila and arrested the men along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against the duo under the Narcotics Control Act, the ASP added.



SHARIATPUR: Police have arrested a woman along with 7 kilograms of hemp from Monohar Bazaar in Shariatpur Municipality recently.



The arrested person is Habiba, 30, hails from Baniakhali Village under Sarankhola Upazila in Bagerhat District.



Palong Model PS OC Akter Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Charpatong area, and arrested the woman along with seven kilograms of hemp.



However, legal step has been taken against the arrested person in this regard, the OC added.



SUNAMGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 12 bottles of foreign liquor from Madhyanagar Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested person is Md Forman Kha, 26, a resident of Karthikpur Village in the upazila.



Madhyanagar PS OC Md Jahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Matiar Bon Village, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.



