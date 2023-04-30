Two electrocuted in Barishal, Shariatpur

A minor child and an SSC candidate have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Shariatpur, on Friday and Saturday.



BARISHAL: A minor child was electrocuted in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Anurag Barai, 3, son of Ananda Barai, a resident of Bashail Village under Rajihar Union of the upazila.



According to police sources, the child came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while touching an electric fan at his house.



Family members rescued him and took to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Officer-in-Charge of Agailjhara Police Station Majharul Islam confirmed the incident.



SHARIATPUR: An SSC candidate has been electrocuted in Naria Upazila of the district, two days before his examination.



The incident took place in Choukider Kandi Village Dogree Bazar area at around 5:30 pm on Friday.

Deceased Abu Salam Noshashon was the son of Abu Hashen Bepari of the area. He was an SSC candidate from Dogree Ismail Hossain School and College this year.



It was known that Abu Salam died on the spot while trying to set up a plastic cover on an electric wire at home in the afternoon.



