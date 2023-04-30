Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Barishal, Shariatpur

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

A minor child and an SSC candidate have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Shariatpur, on Friday and Saturday.

BARISHAL: A minor child was electrocuted in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Anurag Barai, 3, son of Ananda Barai, a resident of Bashail Village under Rajihar Union of the upazila.

According to police sources, the child came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while touching an electric fan at his house.

Family members rescued him and took to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Officer-in-Charge of Agailjhara Police Station Majharul Islam confirmed the incident.

SHARIATPUR: An SSC candidate has been electrocuted in Naria Upazila of the district, two days before his examination.

The incident took place in Choukider Kandi Village Dogree Bazar area at around 5:30 pm on Friday.
Deceased Abu Salam Noshashon was the son of Abu Hashen Bepari of the area. He was an SSC candidate from Dogree Ismail Hossain School and College this year.

It was known that Abu Salam died on the spot while trying to set up a plastic cover on an electric wire at home in the afternoon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning kills man at Patharghata
Seven ‘commit suicide’ in 6 dists
Man hacked to death over land dispute in Meherpur
15-day Baisakhi fair opens in Satkhira
Betagi town protection embankment under erosion threat
Padma Char turns into recreation centre in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train at Kamalganj
Five drown in five districts


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
DU admission tests begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft