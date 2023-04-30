Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Water-borne diseases on the rise in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Apr 29: Jaundice and hepatitis patients are increasing in the district.

Physicians said, these diseases are spreading rapidly because of bad water quality.

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) authorities have reported to Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) about hepatitis and jaundice patients.  Rajshahi WASA authorities said, their water quality is fine. People are getting infected due to other reasons.
According to sources at the RMCH, about 28 patients of Rajshahi City have been admitted due to water-borne diseases in the last one month. All of them are suffering from hepatitis and jaundice.
Brigadier General FM Shamim Ahmed, director of RMCH, said, the admission of hepatitis patients has increased in the hospital. "Since it is a water-borne disease, we have written to the RCC and the Health Department. We have asked for taking necessary measures in this regard, "he added.

According to the information of the RCC, nine new jaundice and hepatitis patients were identified in the last seven days in 30 wards. In the previous week, 16 jaundice and hepatitis patients were identified.
RCC Chief Health Officer Dr FMA Anjuman Ara Begum said, the water-borne disease patients are increasing in the city. A letter in this regard has been sent from the RMCH.

"Every week, we report and list jaundice and hepatitis patients. Our field workers have been asked to collect information on jaundice and hepatitis patients. Necessary action will be taken according to the report," she added.
Rajshahi WASA Managing Director Md Zakir Hossain (Additional Secretary) said, "We do not have such information. We will see if there is a designated place for water. But since it is not scheduled, we are checking again. But there is nothing in WASA water."
It also depends on how the water is being used, he added. "The reason can be something else. As the disease is water-borne, the responsibility will be on WASA. We are checking all the water again," the WASA MD maintained.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning kills man at Patharghata
Seven ‘commit suicide’ in 6 dists
Man hacked to death over land dispute in Meherpur
15-day Baisakhi fair opens in Satkhira
Betagi town protection embankment under erosion threat
Padma Char turns into recreation centre in Rajshahi
Woman crushed under train at Kamalganj
Five drown in five districts


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
DU admission tests begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft