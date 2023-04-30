Water-borne diseases on the rise in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Apr 29: Jaundice and hepatitis patients are increasing in the district.



Physicians said, these diseases are spreading rapidly because of bad water quality.



Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) authorities have reported to Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) about hepatitis and jaundice patients. Rajshahi WASA authorities said, their water quality is fine. People are getting infected due to other reasons.

According to sources at the RMCH, about 28 patients of Rajshahi City have been admitted due to water-borne diseases in the last one month. All of them are suffering from hepatitis and jaundice.

Brigadier General FM Shamim Ahmed, director of RMCH, said, the admission of hepatitis patients has increased in the hospital. "Since it is a water-borne disease, we have written to the RCC and the Health Department. We have asked for taking necessary measures in this regard, "he added.



According to the information of the RCC, nine new jaundice and hepatitis patients were identified in the last seven days in 30 wards. In the previous week, 16 jaundice and hepatitis patients were identified.

RCC Chief Health Officer Dr FMA Anjuman Ara Begum said, the water-borne disease patients are increasing in the city. A letter in this regard has been sent from the RMCH.



"Every week, we report and list jaundice and hepatitis patients. Our field workers have been asked to collect information on jaundice and hepatitis patients. Necessary action will be taken according to the report," she added.

Rajshahi WASA Managing Director Md Zakir Hossain (Additional Secretary) said, "We do not have such information. We will see if there is a designated place for water. But since it is not scheduled, we are checking again. But there is nothing in WASA water."

It also depends on how the water is being used, he added. "The reason can be something else. As the disease is water-borne, the responsibility will be on WASA. We are checking all the water again," the WASA MD maintained.



