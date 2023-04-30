Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

N Korea warns of serious danger over US-S Korea deterrence deal

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

SEOUL, Apr 29: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister has warned that a recent US-South Korean deal will lead to a "more serious danger".

Kim Yo-jong said North Korea's nuclear deterrent "should be brought to further perfection", state media reported.

The US agreed to deploy nuclear-armed submarines to South Korea and involve Seoul in its nuclear planning to counter nuclear threats from the North.

In return, South Korea agreed to not develop its own nuclear weapons.

The deal - known as the Washington Declaration - was announced this week during President Joe Biden's talks with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol's in the American capital .

Referring to the agreement, Ms Kim said: "The more the enemies are dead set on staging nuclear war exercises, and the more nuclear assets they deploy in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula, the stronger the exercise of our right to self-defence will become in direct proportion to them."

She warned that the move would "only result in making peace and security of North-East Asia and the world be exposed to more serious danger".

Ms Kim holds a senior position in the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, and is reported to have influence on her brother. President Biden hailed the deal, saying it would strengthen the allies' co-operation in deterring a North Korean attack.

President Yoon said the agreement marked an "unprecedented" commitment by the US to deter attacks and protect allies by using nuclear weapons.    BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi, Iran to reopen embassies ‘within days’
N Korea warns of serious danger over US-S Korea deterrence deal
Russia’s Wagner group could soon cease to exist, says founder
Sudan fighting enters 3rd week as UN says country collapsing
India’s ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to border violations: Jaishankar
UNSC demands Taliban ‘swiftly reverse’ women bans
IHC grants Imran protective bail till May 3
IMF urges European central banks to kill inflation ‘beast’ with rate hikes


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
DU admission tests begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft