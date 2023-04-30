Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia’s Wagner group could soon cease to exist, says founder

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

MOSCOW, Apr 29: Russia's private Wagner militia, which is leading the assault on Bakhmut in Ukraine and has been active in Africa, could soon cease to exist, founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in video remarks to a blogger that were released on Friday.

It was not immediately clear when Prigozhin had spoken and how serious he was being. Earlier this week he withdrew comments about the frontline he said had been a joke.

Prigozhin has complained repeatedly about how Russia is conducting the war in Ukraine. He often says the regular armed forces are not giving his men the ammunition they need and sometimes accuses top brass of betrayal.

"Now, with regard to the need in general for shells at the front, what we want. Today we are coming to the point where Wagner is ending," he told Russian war blogger Semyon Pegov.    REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi, Iran to reopen embassies ‘within days’
N Korea warns of serious danger over US-S Korea deterrence deal
Russia’s Wagner group could soon cease to exist, says founder
Sudan fighting enters 3rd week as UN says country collapsing
India’s ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to border violations: Jaishankar
UNSC demands Taliban ‘swiftly reverse’ women bans
IHC grants Imran protective bail till May 3
IMF urges European central banks to kill inflation ‘beast’ with rate hikes


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
DU admission tests begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft